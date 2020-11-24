Kyle Loftus Promoted at APA, Appointed to Agency’s Executive Committee With Lindsay Howard Parker, Bruce Solar

APA has made several key promotions while also upping multiple employees to agent.

The agency has promoted partner and TV lit agent Kyle Loftus to the newly created role of head of scripted content development. In addition, Loftus, partner and co-head of TV lit Lindsay Howard Parker, and partner and head of worldwide music Bruce Solar will all now join the agency’s executive committee.

Finally, Maude Reilly, Halle Mariner, Lucy Tashman and Erin Morris have been promoted to agent in scripted literary. Philip Fernandez has been promoted to agent in talent.

Named one of Variety‘s New Leaders in 2015, Loftus will oversee APA’s scripted development work across all divisions in his new role. He will work closely with Howard Parker and her fellow TV lit co-head Sheryl Petersen as well as Steve Fisher, APA’s head of intellectual property.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the promotion of Kyle Loftus to Head of Scripted Content Development,” said Jim Osborne, APA’s president and co-head of talent. “Kyle is a remarkable agent with an innate ability to connect material to artists, and shepherd projects through development and to production. He has an incredible eye for talent and a proven ability to work and deliver at the highest levels. He is well poised to lead APA and our new relationship with the Yucaipa corporation towards a much larger and lasting imprint in the content marketplace.”

In joining the executive committee, Loftus, Howard Parker, and Solar join current board members Jim Gosnell, CEO of APA; Osborne; Lee Dinstman, executive vice president and head of the literary group; and David Saunders, executive vice president of literary. The committee is tasked with overseeing global business operations and growth strategies as well as providing resources to both clients and colleagues across the six APA office in North America and the UK.

“In addition, we have added Lindsay Howard, Kyle Loftus and Bruce Solar to the Executive Committee dedicated to the operations and growth of APA,” Osborne continued. “Lindsay is a guiding force in our showrunner business and galvanizes the culture at APA, while Bruce continues to be an incredible leader in our Concerts division as we look forward to the touring world in a post-COVID era. Lindsay, Kyle, and Bruce’s inclusion in the Executive Committee ushers in a new era of senior management and the path toward a great future.”

Earlier this year, Variety exclusively reported that APA received a major investment from Yucaipa Companies. Variety reported at that time that the cash influx was not meant to be a lifeline for the agency, but rather to help it continue growing despite the slowdown in the entertainment industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. APA was also among the first sizable agencies to sign a deal with the WGA back in January, allowing the agency to once again represent writers.

(Pictured, from left to right: Kyle Loftus; Lindsay Howard Parker; Bruce Solar)