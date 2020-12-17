‘AP Bio’ Renewed for Season 4 at Peacock

“AP Bio” has been renewed for Season 4 at Peacock.

The series moved to the streaming service for its third season after being canceled at NBC. It revolves around a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar, played by Glenn Howerton, who is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as an Advanced Placement biology teacher at the local high school. Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell round out the adult cast.

“A.P. Bio” was created by Mike O’Brien, who writes and executive produces. Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

“Everyone involved is so excited to do more episodes,” O’Brien said. “We’re so thankful to Peacock and everyone who watched! Season 3 was the most fun we’ve had. I want to dig even deeper into the main characters and also keep messing with the sitcom format.”

The series originally debuted on NBC back in 2018. It aired two 13-episode seasons on the broadcaster before being canceled. The show never found much success in terms of linear ratings, but proved to be a sleeper hit in delayed and multi-platform viewing.

At the time of the Peacock announcement, NBCUniversal said that nearly half of the show’s Live+35+digital 18-49 rating came from non-linear sources, the second biggest behind “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” another show that was saved from cancellation after it was revived at NBC following a cancellation at Fox after five seasons in 2018. Like other streamers, Peacock does not release viewership information for its shows.