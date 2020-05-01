Annie Weisman Inks Overall Deal at Apple

Annie Weisman, known for producing “Desperate Housewives” and “The Path,” has inked an overall deal with Apple.

As part of the multi-year deal, Weisman will develop TV projects exclusively for Apple TV Plus, adding to her aerobics upcoming dramedy “Physical,” which was landed at the streamer earlier this year.

Weisman was previously under an overall deal at Universal TV, where she was creator and showrunner of Fox’s “Almost Family.” The drama, based on the Australian series “Sisters,” was recently canceled after a single season at the network. Her previous television credits also include “Suburgatory,” and “About A Boy.”

“Physical,” starring Rose Byrne, is set in a 1980s Southern California beach community and follows a woman struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife, who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics. Weisman serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer on the show, alongside Alex Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Byrne. Tomorrow Studios (ITV) is producing it.

Weisman joins a growing list of creatives under overall deals at the young streamer, including her fellow “Almost Family” executive producer Jason Katims, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Horgan and Simon Kinberg.

Weisman is represented by attorney Kevin Kelly of Gendler & Kelly. As a playwright, her work includes “Be Aggressive,” “Hold Please” and “Surf Report.”