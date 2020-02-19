Annaleigh Ashford to Star in Chuck Lorre CBS Comedy Pilot ‘B Positive’

Annaleigh Ashford will star in the CBS comedy pilot “B Positive.”

In the show, faced with finding a kidney donor, newly divorced dad Drew is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Gina is further described as a working-class woman who is larger than life in every sense — most importantly, her heart. She lives in her mother’s basement, drives a senior citizen van for a living, and makes rash decisions, including giving Drew her kidney.

The project hails from writer and executive producer Marco Pennette. Chuck Lorre will executive produce via Chuck Lorre Productions Inc. Pennette already works with Lorre on the Anna Faris and Allison Janney CBS sitcom “Mom.” Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre is under a rich overall deal, will produce.

