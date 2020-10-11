Hulu Reveals First Look at Steven Spielberg’s ‘Animaniacs’ Reboot With Help From ‘Jurassic Park’

A first look at Hulu’s upcoming Steven Spielberg-produced “Animaniacs” reboot is here.

The teaser clip was revealed during Sunday’s “Animaniacs” cast and producer panel at New York Comic Con, and features an animated Spielberg introducing Yakko, Wakko and Dot within the world of “Jurassic Park.” The clip begins with animated versions of “Jurassic Park’s” Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler stumbling upon the Warner brothers and sister during an expedition.

“Alan, this species of cartoon has been extinct since 1998. I mean, these haven’t been seen on TV since the golden era of animation!” Sattler says, as Grant manually turns her head to reveal the Animaniacs in all their wacky glory.

An animated Spielberg then appears to confirm the news, telling a baffled Sattler and Grant that he reanimated the trio, as well as Pinky and the Brain. An animated spokesperson for Hulu even appears to plainly state: “We are going to make a fortune with this show.” When the Animaniacs bounce off into the sunset, Sattler asks Spielberg, “Where are they going?” to which he replies, “Home. Welcome to ‘Animaniacs.'”

Spielberg is executive producing the series, along with Wellesley Wild and Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content. Amblin Television is producing with Warner Bros., and Amblin’s co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are also executive producers. Gabe Swarr is serving as a co-executive producer.

“Animaniacs” is set to premiere on Hulu on Nov. 20 with a 13-episode season. Hulu gave the revival a two-season series order, and the second season is expected to premiere in 2021.

Watch the clip below, beginning at 18:40.