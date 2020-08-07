‘Animaniacs’ Reboot Sets Hulu Premiere Date

The “Animaniacs” will be back on the small screen in 2020.

Hulu has announced that the Steven Spielberg-produced reboot of the classic ’90s cartoon will premiere Nov. 20 on the platform, a full 22 years after its final episode.

The premiere date news comes over two years after Hulu handed the revival a two-season series order. This new version of the family friendly cartoon will see Warner siblings, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. Joining the trio will be fan-favorites Pinky and the Brain, who will also return to continue their quest for world domination in 13 episodes. A second season consisting of 13 more episodes will be heading to Hulu sometime in 2021.

Spielberg is back once again to executive produce the series, alongside Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content. Amblin Television is producing the reboot in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Amblin TV co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are also on board to exec produce, as well as Wellesley Wild. Gabe Swarr serves as co-executive producer.

In addition, Hulu also announced premiere dates for several other upcoming originals.

“Monsterland,” an eight-episode anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters,” will premiere Oct. 2. The series boasts a monster cast, led by the likes of Kaitlyn Dever, Kelly Marie Tran, Mike Colter, Jonathan Tucker, Charlie Tahan, Nicole Beharie, Hamish Linklater, Marquis Rodriguez, Bill Camp, Michael Hsu Rosen, and Taylor Schilling.

Hulu’s Greta Thunberg documentary “I Am Greta” will premiere Nov. 13. The doc follows Greta’s heroism and passion in fighting for climate change.

Finally “No Man’s Land,” an eight-episode drama series diving into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of a young French man in search of his estranged sister, will debut Nov. 18 on the streamer. The series stars Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry and James Purefoy.