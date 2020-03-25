‘Angry Birds’ Animated Series Ordered at Netflix

Angry Birds are preparing to launch themselves in the direction of Netflix.

The streamer has issued a 40-episode series order for animated series “Angry Birds: Summer Madness,” based on the irate avian video game characters. Each episode of the series, which is slated to launch sometime in 2021, will last 11 minutes and take comedic and tonal inspiration from “The Angry Birds” film franchise.

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” hails from the original game’s Finnish producer Rovio Entertainment and kids’ production house Cake, which already sells Rovio’s TV shows internationally. Development on the series has been taking place since Oct. 2018, when Variety exclusively reported that the project was in the works.

The new series will center around two much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle. Explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake.

“Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we’re excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever,” said Curtis Lelash, director of original animated series at Netflix.

The Angry Birds series joins the likes of “BoJack Horseman,” “Disenchantment” and “Big Mouth” on Netflix’s original animation slate.