Viola Davis, Holly Robinson Peete Pay Tribute to ‘Good Times’ Actress Ja’Net DuBois

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bud Yorkin/Norman Lear/Tandem/Kobal/Shutterstock (5877020d)Ralph Carter, Bernnadette Stanis, Ja'Net Dubois, Esther Rolle, Jimmie Walker, John AmosGood Times - 1974-1979Bud Yorkin/Norman Lear/Tandem USATelevision
Actress Ja’Net DuBois died on Tuesday at her home in Glendale, Calif. at the age of 74. The actress, known for her role in the 70s sitcom “Good Times” as Wilona, the Evans family neighbor, died unexpectedly in her sleep. She appeared in several other films and shows throughout her career including “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” “Roots,” “Home Improvement” and “Sister Sister.” DuBois was a veteran actress who began her career in the 1960s and went on to become the first African American woman who was a regular cast member on a daytime serial for the television soap opera “Love of Life.” She won two primetime Emmy’s for outstanding voice-over performance in 1999 for the series “The PJs” and in 2001 for “The PJs: Let’s Get Ready to Rumba.”

Reps for the Pan African Film Festival, where DuBois was one of the co-founders, said in a statement, “she will be deeply missed.”  Celebs and fellow friends in the industry, including “Good Times” co-star BernNadette Stanis, took to social media to react to the news of DuBois’ death.

Read some of the reactions below:

