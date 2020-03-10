Andy Garcia Joins ABC Drama Pilot ‘Rebel’

Andy Garcia has signed on for a main role in the ABC drama pilot “Rebel,” Variety has learned.

He joins previously announced series lead Katey Sagal and cast members John Corbett, James Lesure, Ariela Barer, and Tamala Jones. Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, the show centers around Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue collar legal advocate without a law degree.

Garcia will star as Julian Cruz, the lawyer for whom Rebel consults, although sometimes it seems like it’s the other way around. Cruz is described as a powerful attorney; sexy, smart and down-to-earth and strong in all the best ways. He was widowed two years ago and is still reeling from the loss. Frequently irritated by his most famous employee, Cruz is weary of being guilt-tripped by Rebel into taking on another demanding case.

Should the pilot go to series, it would mark the first regular broadcast role of Garcia’s storied career. He is primarily known for his film work, having been nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his work in “The Godfather Part III.” He has also starred in films like “The Untouchables,” the “Ocean’s 11” franchise, “Mama Mia: Here We Go Again,” “Geostorm,” and “The Mule.” He has previously appeared on shows like “Ballers,” “Modern Love,” and the upcoming Quibi series “Flipped.”

He is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” showrunner Krista Vernoff is writing and executive producing “Rebel.” Brockovich also serves as executive producer, alongside Alexandre Schmidt and Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television produce.