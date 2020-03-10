×

Andy Garcia Joins ABC Drama Pilot ‘Rebel’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andy Garcia
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Andy Garcia has signed on for a main role in the ABC drama pilot “Rebel,” Variety has learned.

He joins previously announced series lead Katey Sagal and cast members John Corbett, James Lesure, Ariela Barer, and Tamala Jones. Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, the show centers around Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue collar legal advocate without a law degree.

Garcia will star as Julian Cruz, the lawyer for whom Rebel consults, although sometimes it seems like it’s the other way around. Cruz is described as a powerful attorney; sexy, smart and down-to-earth and strong in all the best ways. He was widowed two years ago and is still reeling from the loss. Frequently irritated by his most famous employee, Cruz is weary of being guilt-tripped by Rebel into taking on another demanding case.

Should the pilot go to series, it would mark the first regular broadcast role of Garcia’s storied career. He is primarily known for his film work, having been nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his work in “The Godfather Part III.” He has also starred in films like “The Untouchables,” the “Ocean’s 11” franchise, “Mama Mia: Here We Go Again,” “Geostorm,” and “The Mule.” He has previously appeared on shows like “Ballers,” “Modern Love,” and the upcoming Quibi series “Flipped.”

He is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” showrunner Krista Vernoff is writing and executive producing “Rebel.” Brockovich also serves as executive producer, alongside Alexandre Schmidt and Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox. ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television produce.

More TV

  • Meaghan Rath Hawaii Five-O

    Meaghan Rath Joins CBS Comedy Pilot 'Jury Duty'

    Meaghan Rath has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot “Jury Duty.” She joins previously announced cast member Jack Cutmore-Scott, with whom she previously worked on the Fox comedy series “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life.” The two began dating after working together on that show and are set to be married in May. “Jury [...]

  • Seth Meyers, Rachele Lynn NBC Pilot

    Seth Meyers, Rachele Lynn NBC Pilot 'Crazy For You' Casts Four

    NBC’s Rachele Lynn and Seth Meyers pilot “Crazy For You” has found its cast. The single-camera comedy has tapped Shelley Hennig as the main character, as well as Alice Lee, Tiana Okoye and Nick Cafero in series regular roles. “Crazy For You” revolves around Daisy (Hennig) who, with her life stalling, re-enters the dating scene [...]

  • Andy Garcia

    Andy Garcia Joins ABC Drama Pilot 'Rebel'

    Andy Garcia has signed on for a main role in the ABC drama pilot “Rebel,” Variety has learned. He joins previously announced series lead Katey Sagal and cast members John Corbett, James Lesure, Ariela Barer, and Tamala Jones. Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, the show centers around Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue collar [...]

  • ICM Partners Acquires U.K. Music Agency

    ICM Partners Acquires U.K. Music Agency Primary Talent International

    ICM Partners has cut a deal to acquire U.K. music booking agency Primary Talent International. The deal calls for London-based Primary Talent to continue operating as an autonomous unit, led by its current management team. Primary Talent is marking its 30th anniversary this year. The company has a roster of more than 900 artists for [...]

  • THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season

    TV Ratings: 'The Bachelor' Jumps to Season High With Finale Part 1

    Things are heating up for “The Bachelor,” both in terms of Peter Weber’s tough decision and in terms of the ratings. The ABC dating show aired part 1 of its finale last night to series high numbers. The 7.6 million total viewers who tuned in were left on a cliffhanger, which will likely provide an [...]

  • Adam Townsend Michael Crotty

    Showtime Networks' Adam Townsend to Depart, Michael Crotty Named CFO

    Showtime Networks’s executive vice president and chief financial officer Adam Townsend is stepping down from the position at the end of March, after 12 combined years at Showtime Networks and CBS. Succeeding him in the CFO role will be Michael Crotty, who will be returning to the company after a three-year stint as senior vice [...]

  • TODAY -- Pictured: Carson Daly, Craig

    NBC News Explores Streaming Options for 'Today' (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBC News is considering whether its venerable “Today” morning show might also serve as an all-day streaming-video outlet. In a memo issued Monday, NBC News Digital staffers were told that the company plans to explore streaming opportunities for “Today” and intends to shift some employees assigned to video “to focus on preparing for a streaming [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad