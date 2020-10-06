Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set for Studio Return

Andy Cohen has filmed his Bravo talk show “Watch What Happens Live” from various homes — his West Village apartment, and his house in the Hamptons — since late March. But on Sunday, Oct. 11, the show will return to its Manhattan studio, known as “the clubhouse.” He will continue to interview his guests remotely.

“We feel so fortunate to have kept the show going remotely, but there’s no place like our clubhouse,” said Cohen in a statement. “I cannot wait to come home to my tchotchkes and elbow my crew.”

“Watch What Happens Live,” which airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo, now joins late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel, all of whom have begun filming their shows from their studios in the past few months. When the coronavirus pandemic forced production to shut down in mid-March, talk shows stopped filming entirely for a few weeks — but then one by one, they all began filming remotely from the hosts’ homes, with guests appearing on Zoom. It quickly became the standard.

In Cohen’s case, just as he had announced that he would be doing a self-shot “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @Home,” he tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day. But 10 days later, Cohen, who was feeling better, went ahead with his original plan.

On the show this Wednesday night, Cohen will hold a ceremony to commemorate the end of the at-home shows called “The Golden Robes,” with categories such as “Worst WiFi Connection” and “Best Inspirational Moment in an Otherwise Sh–ty Year.”

Mariah Carey will be Cohen’s final “@Home” guest on Thursday’s show.