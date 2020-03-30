×

Andy Cohen Plans ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Return Monday Despite Coronavirus Diagnosis

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 17047 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

On March 20, a few hours after Andy Cohen announced through Variety that he was moving his Bravo talk show “Watch What Happens Live” to his West Village apartment, he tested positive for Covid-19, and had to scrap that plan.

But 10 days later, Cohen is feeling better, according to a Bravo spokesperson. And as of Monday at 11 p.m., the show is back on, evolving into “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home.” It will be shot by Cohen himself, with Bravolebrities and other guests joining by video chat.

“My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show,” Cohen told Variety. “And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

Cohen now joins a legion of other talk show hosts  — including Samantha Bee, John Oliver and Jimmy Kimmel — who are either doing their shows or creating content from home. Bee filmed Wednesday’s episode of “Full Frontal” from the woods outside of her home.

Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell will be on the Monday night premiere of the home-based talk show. “Vanderpump Rules” cast members Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor will appear on Tuesday; Wednesday’s show will feature John Mayer; and on Thursday, Bravo stars Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer and Melissa and Joe Gorga will be Cohen’s guests.

The “Watch What Happens Live” staff has been working remotely since the show’s last studio taping on March 12. Cohen said they’ve come up with ideas unique to being in the homes of his guests. “We’re going to be doing some at-home show-and-tells,” he said. With his “Real Housewives” guests, Cohen has asked that they “each bring an iconic outward outfit that they’ve worn during their time on the show to show us.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” set is based on Cohen’s apartment, so “I will be broadcasting from my office which looks like my clubhouse,” he said.

