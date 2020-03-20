×

Andy Cohen Will Begin Shooting ‘Watch What Happens Live’ From His Apartment (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Kate's Most Recent Stories

View All
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 17053 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

As of this Sunday night, the Bravo talk show will be called “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home,” and will be shot by Cohen himself from his West Village apartment in New York City. Guests will be a mixture of Bravo-lebrities, as the coinage goes, and friends of Cohen’s. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting production shutdowns, the last taping of “Watch What Happens Live” took place on March 12.

Cohen talked about the decision with Variety on Friday morning. “Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious,” he said. “I mean, we’re the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village. My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

Just after the interview, New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered New Yorkers to stay in place and self-quarantine as much as possible. On Thursday, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom had issued the same edict.

Cohen’s aim is to entertain audiences during this unprecedentedly stressful time, and the first show for Sunday night will feature Jerry O’Connell, Nene Leakes and Ramona Singer. “Guess what?” Cohen said. “That’s a party.” He envisions the video interviews being in boxes, “Brady Bunch”-style, he said, a format that lends itself to drinking games. “Take a sip of your drink if you’ve done X, Y, or Z while you’re in quarantine.”

Someone was about to drop off a camera for Cohen with his doorman, and then he would be talked through setting it up on Facetime. “From what I’m told, it’s basically of maybe a few levels up from Skype,” Cohen said.

At least at first, the show will be recorded ahead of time in case there are glitches, like guests’ video streams freezing. “I want to make sure we get a good half-hour,” Cohen said. “But after we get a couple under our belt, we could wind up going live — my goal would be to go live.

The show’s writers, who are all working remotely, have been pitching ideas unique to filming in the guests’ homes. “We’re going to be doing some at home show-and-tells,” he said. With his “Real Housewives” guests, Cohen has asked that they “each to bring an iconic outward outfit that they’ve worn during their time on the show to show us.

Bravo’s schedule is well-stocked for the moment, with editors figuring out how to work remotely on shows that are not yet completed. Two “Real Housewives” had to shut filming down — “Orange County” and “New Jersey” — because of coronavirus. But others, such as “New York City,” “Beverly Hills,” “Potomac” and the new “Salt Lake City” had finished filming, though they need to reestablish how to edit them and finish filming confessional interviews with the cast.

Monday night’s guest on “Watch What Happens Live” will be John Mayer, who has his own show on Instagram, and whom Cohen called a “real calming influence on people over the last 10 days since this since people have been self-quarantining, so I’m really anxious to hear what he has to say on Monday night.” Tuesday will be Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright-Taylor from “Vanderpump Rules.” 

Does Cohen have guests lined up for weeks beyond that? “The answer is no!” he said with a laugh. “The answer is we are kind of figuring it out.” 

Cohen wants to end every episode with a message of hope, and Sunday’s will feature his rabbi.

I’m leaning on people that I know to help get us through this. Which is, by the way, exactly how ‘Watch What Happens Live’ started. I was relying on my friends to come on and prove to the world that I could do this show. And here we are, actually 11 years later, doing something similar.”

 

More TV

  • Boris Johnson

    U.K. Government to Cover 80% of Wages of Those Not Working, Closes Cinemas and Theaters

    The U.K. government is escalating its response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak, with lockdown measures finally in place and extensive economic support for retained workers. Speaking as part of a daily televised press briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered all cinemas, theatres, bars, pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and gyms to shut down from Friday evening [...]

  • Bristol, CT - March 26, 2019

    ESPN Plans to Air Classic 'WrestleMania' Events (EXCLUSIVE)

    Of all the sports ESPN has shown over the years, professional wrestling matches from WWE haven’t really been on the list. That will change this weekend. For three Sundays, the Disney-owned sports-media giant will air classic WrestleMania events on its flagship cable network and stream them on its mobile app. The initiative commences this Sunday [...]

  • Netflix's 'Self Made' Shows Characters' Growing

    How Netflix's 'Self Made' Shows Characters' Growing Wealth Through Costumes

    Finding the look for Netflix’s new four-part series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” was something costume designer Karyn Wagner describes as “being in heaven, and a smorgasbord of design.” Set in 1908, the story follows the title character, born Sarah Breedlove and played by Octavia Spencer, who learns about caring [...]

  • MastersFX The Magicians Makeup

    How 'The Magicians' Cast Turned Into Fantastical Characters With MastersFX Team

    Syfy fantasy series “The Magicians,” about a group of college students who travel through time and worlds to battle wildly imaginative creatures, draws to a close April 1 after five seasons, having taken viewers on a Harry Potter-meets-video-game thrill ride. Knowing that this is the end of the run gives MastersFX founder and president Todd [...]

  • Patria

    Intl. TV Newswire: COVID-19 Halts Post-Production, HBO to Thailand, Globo Adapts

    In this week’s International TV Newswire: COVID-19 lockdowns halt Spanish post-production; HBO finds a home in Thailand; Globo shifts its broadcast priorities; Sundance Now gets a new Nordic thriller; ZED sells two newly-finished series; and Spain’s “Élite” tops global binge lists as audiences self-isolate. Coronavirus Halts HBO Post-production of “Patria” Film and TV shoots have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad