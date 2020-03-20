Andy Cohen Will Begin Shooting ‘Watch What Happens Live’ From His Apartment (EXCLUSIVE)

As of this Sunday night, the Bravo talk show will be called “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home,” and will be shot by Cohen himself from his West Village apartment in New York City. Guests will be a mixture of Bravo-lebrities, as the coinage goes, and friends of Cohen’s. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the resulting production shutdowns, the last taping of “Watch What Happens Live” took place on March 12.

Cohen talked about the decision with Variety on Friday morning. “Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious,” he said. “I mean, we’re the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village. My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

Just after the interview, New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered New Yorkers to stay in place and self-quarantine as much as possible. On Thursday, California’s Governor Gavin Newsom had issued the same edict.

Cohen’s aim is to entertain audiences during this unprecedentedly stressful time, and the first show for Sunday night will feature Jerry O’Connell, Nene Leakes and Ramona Singer. “Guess what?” Cohen said. “That’s a party.” He envisions the video interviews being in boxes, “Brady Bunch”-style, he said, a format that lends itself to drinking games. “Take a sip of your drink if you’ve done X, Y, or Z while you’re in quarantine.”

Someone was about to drop off a camera for Cohen with his doorman, and then he would be talked through setting it up on Facetime. “From what I’m told, it’s basically of maybe a few levels up from Skype,” Cohen said.

At least at first, the show will be recorded ahead of time in case there are glitches, like guests’ video streams freezing. “I want to make sure we get a good half-hour,” Cohen said. “But after we get a couple under our belt, we could wind up going live — my goal would be to go live.



The show’s writers, who are all working remotely, have been pitching ideas unique to filming in the guests’ homes. “We’re going to be doing some at home show-and-tells,” he said. With his “Real Housewives” guests, Cohen has asked that they “each to bring an iconic outward outfit that they’ve worn during their time on the show to show us.

Bravo’s schedule is well-stocked for the moment, with editors figuring out how to work remotely on shows that are not yet completed. Two “Real Housewives” had to shut filming down — “Orange County” and “New Jersey” — because of coronavirus. But others, such as “New York City,” “Beverly Hills,” “Potomac” and the new “Salt Lake City” had finished filming, though they need to reestablish how to edit them and finish filming confessional interviews with the cast.

Monday night’s guest on “Watch What Happens Live” will be John Mayer, who has his own show on Instagram, and whom Cohen called a “real calming influence on people over the last 10 days since this since people have been self-quarantining, so I’m really anxious to hear what he has to say on Monday night.” Tuesday will be Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright-Taylor from “Vanderpump Rules.”

Does Cohen have guests lined up for weeks beyond that? “The answer is no!” he said with a laugh. “The answer is we are kind of figuring it out.”

Cohen wants to end every episode with a message of hope, and Sunday’s will feature his rabbi.

“I’m leaning on people that I know to help get us through this. Which is, by the way, exactly how ‘Watch What Happens Live’ started. I was relying on my friends to come on and prove to the world that I could do this show. And here we are, actually 11 years later, doing something similar.”