×

Andrew Yang Joins CNN’s Roster of Contributors

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks at "Our Rights, Our Courts" forum New Hampshire Technical Institute's Concord Community College, in Concord, N.HElection 2020 Andrew Yang, Concord, USA - 08 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has joined CNN as a political commentator, the AT&T-owned cable-news outlet said Wednesday, the latest addition of an influential political figure to a TV newsroom’s ranks in a heated news cycle.

“I’m excited to join CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences,” Yang wrote in a tweet Wednesday after the network announced the new relationship. “Learned a lot these past months and am glad to contribute to the public discussion.” He is expected to appear on the network Wednesday night to help analyze a Democratic debate taking place this evening in Las Vegas. “Maybe I’ll wear a tie…” he mused on Twitter.

In Yang, CNN has a contributor with recent, hard-won experience on the campaign trail. Yang can offer interesting insight into the next round of Democratic debates as well as efforts by remaining candidates to devise winning policy initiatives.

He is the most recent hire by a prominent TV-news outlet of a former political mainstay. CBS News has struck contributor relationships with former Senator Ben Sasse and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus, for example.

Yang ended his campaign last week, marking the end of a surprising run from a relatively unknown entrepreneur for the Oval Office. He pushed the notion of launching a “Freedom Dividend,” a plan that would provide $1,000 per month to every American adult. His base was known as the “Yang Gang.”

More TV

  • Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks

    Andrew Yang Joins CNN's Roster of Contributors

    Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has joined CNN as a political commentator, the AT&T-owned cable-news outlet said Wednesday, the latest addition of an influential political figure to a TV newsroom’s ranks in a heated news cycle. “I’m excited to join CNN to help shed light on the election and the candidates’ experiences,” Yang wrote [...]

  • Nickelodeon Plans to Leap From 'Henry

    Nickelodeon Plans to Leap From 'Henry Danger' to 'Danger Force'

    Henry Danger, the title character in Nickelodeon’s longest-running live-action sitcom, is about to leave the network, But that doesn’t mean there won’t be other superheroes to try and grab hold of its young audience. The kids-focused cable network, part of ViacomCBS, will launch a new spinoff, “Danger Force.” The new series will star two characters [...]

  • Issa Rae Interview Variety

    Issa Rae’s Raedio Partners With Kobalt for Global Publishing Deal

    Kobalt today announced a worldwide publishing deal with Emmy-nominated actor-producer-writer Issa Rae’s company, Raedio Publishing, LLC. The global partnership with Raedio includes creative and administration services, which includes providing guidance and funding on new Raedio signings, pitch Raedio’s writers, artists and library for synchronization opportunities and provide admin services, according to the announcement. Rae has [...]

  • Cash in the Spare Room

    Discovery Forges Ahead With Lifestyle, Entertainment for HGTV, Quest Red

    Discovery has signalled a growing reliance on lifestyle and entertainment content with a slate of new and returning shows. New commissions “The Nolans in the Mood for Cruising,” “Cash in the Spare Room” and “Clear Out Cash In” will air on Discovery’s free-to-air channels Quest Red, HGTV and Really, respectively, while recommissions “Helicopter ER” and [...]

  • Caroline Flack'ITV Palooza!', Royal Festival Hall,

    Caroline Flack's Death Ruled Suicide as Unpublished Instagram Post Surfaces

    U.K. coroners have labeled former “Love Island” host Caroline Flack’s death a suicide. The TV presenter was 40 years old. Flack, who left the show in December and was due to stand trial on assault charges in March, was found unresponsive at her London home on Saturday. Though no official cause of death was given [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad