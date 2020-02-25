Ana Gasteyer to Star in NBC Comedy Pilot ‘American Auto’

Ana Gasteyer has signed on for lead role in the NBC single-camera comedy pilot “American Auto.”

The project hails from Justin Spitzer, the creator of NBC’s well-received comedy series “Superstore.” It is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

Gasteyer will star as Katherine Hastings, the CEO of Payne Motors. She joins previously announced castmember Harriet Dyer, who will play Payne Motors’ head of communications, Sadie.

Gasteyer’s recent TV credits include “Prodigal Son,” “Schooled,” “The Goldbergs” and “Lady Dynamite.” She is known for her time as a castmember on “Saturday Night Live” and previously starred in the ABC comedy “Suburgatory.” She also recently appeared in the Netflix film “Wine Country,” which marked Amy Poehler’s feature directorial debut.

She is repped by Gersh and Circle of Confusion.

Spitzer serves as writer and executive producer on “American Auto” under his Spitzer Holding Company banner with Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment also executive producing. Universal Television will produce.

NBC’s other comedy pilots this season include a series adaptation of the Universal film “Night School,” a show based on the comedy of Jim Jefferies, and an untitled single-cam from Phil Jackson and Dan Goor.

“Superstore” — which stars America America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom and Mark McKinney — is currently in the midst of its fifth season. The series has been well-received by critics during its run. It was renewed for a sixth season earlier this month.