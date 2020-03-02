Variety to Honor Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino at Nantucket Film Festival

×

The Nantucket Film Festival announced on Monday that writers, producers and directors Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino will be honored with Variety’s Creative Impact in Television Award at the 25th anniversary event.

Sherman-Palladino is the creator of popular television series “Gilmore Girls,” “Bunheads” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She has received five Emmys for her work on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and is the first person in history to win both in the comedy writing and directing categories in the same year at the Primetime Emmy Awards. She has also received the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television from the Producers Guild of America. Palladino has worked as a producer for the same shows, winning three Emmy Awards and a Producers Guild of America for his work on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He has also worked on series including “Family Guy” and “Roseanne.” Sherman-Palladino and Palladino will receive the impact award at the screenwriters tribute.

“As the Nantucket Film Festival embarks on our 25th anniversary we look forward to honoring some of the most creative minds and talented storytellers in today’s field. Eric has made an impact on the industry with extraordinary scripts that have left a lasting influence, bringing some of the most iconic and timeless characters and words to the screen,” said Mystelle Brabbée, executive director of the Nantucket Film Festival. “Amy has created some of the most powerful and poignant roles for women in television and she and Dan bring their trademark brilliant dialogue to every show they write and produce. As the world eagerly anticipates a new season of Maisel, we look forward to celebrating Amy and Dan and their wide-ranging and impactful careers in television.”

Previous recipients of Variety’s Creative Impact in Television Award include “Saturday Night Live” writers and performers Anne Beatts, Jane Curtin, Heidi Gardner, Sudi Green and Sarah Schneider, as well as “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon and David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik for their work on “Friends” and “Episodes.”

In addition, Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth (“Forrest Gump,” “A Star Is Born,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “The Insider”) will receive the Screenwriters Tribute Award at the festival. MSNBC’s Brian Williams will return to host the Screenwriters Tribute event, being held on June 27 at the Siaconset Casino.

The 25th Nantucket Film Festival will take place June 23-29.

