Industry Worries as Amy Coney Barrett Nominated for Supreme Court

Hollywood insiders expressed deep concerns on Saturday as President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death this month of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

As a federal judge and as a legal scholar, Barrett has a track record as a social conservative who stands in staunch opposition to many liberal causes and policies that have been embraced by Hollywood heavyweights, including on abortion, education, health care and immigration policy.

Barrett at present serves as a federal judge on the Seventh Circuit — serving Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin — to which she was nominated by Trump in 2017. She spent 15 years as a law professor at the University of Notre Dame. Earlier in her career she clerked for arch-conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 1998 and 1999.

In a Rose Garden ceremony, Trump introduced Barrett as “a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the constitution.” Trump’s rush to confirm a Supreme Court nominee before the Nov. 3 election already has Hollywood on edge. In the midst of the coronavirus, most of the crowd that gathered for the event were not wearing masks, including first lady Melania Trump after she sat down in the front row amid Barrett’s seven young children.

The prospect of Barrett ensuring that the nation’s high court has a strong conservative majority for potentially decades to come has industry insiders on edge.

“Pod Save America” co-host Jon Favreau pointed to the potential for Barrett to cast the decisive blow to the Affordable Care Act, which is coming before the court in November after years of partisan battles.

I see per usual there are about 100 times as many tweets bemoaning attacks on Amy Coney Barrett’s faith than tweets attacking her faith. Here’s the belief that matters: she thinks the Affordable Care Act should’ve been struck down, and we’re in the middle of a pandemic. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 26, 2020

Author and former “Jimmy Kimmel Live” writer Bess Kalb highlighted concerns about Barrett pulling the court rightward on social issues influenced by religious beliefs.

Oh man Amy Coney Barrett is going to be SO pissed when she finds out the constitution necessitates the separation of church and state!! — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) September 26, 2020

Comedy scribe Bryan Behar lamented the potential for Barrett, 48, to have a long tenure on the high court.

Not to be a bummer, but Amy Coney Barrett will do more to strip the rights of American women, LGBTQ, people of color, voters, patients with preexisting conditions, and those seeking safety from guns than Donald Trump ever will. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) September 26, 2020

Sirius XM host John Fugelsang decried Trump’s bid to rush through Barrett’s confirmation hearings with only weeks to go before the presidential election.

Amy Coney Barrett has been nominated by an unindicted co-conspirator in a felony to hand him a 2nd term when he sues to stop counting votes. That's why they're rushing this. Trump said so. If she won't recuse herself, People of Praise might be the most likable thing about her. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 26, 2020

