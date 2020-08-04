Amy Adams, Adam McKay Team for Walmart Class Action Lawsuit Limited Series at Netflix

Amy Adams and Adam McKay are coming together again for a Netflix limited series about a class action lawsuit against Walmart.

Titled “Kings of America,” the series is based on real events and centers on the stories of three women whose lives were inextricably intertwined with the world’s largest company: a Walmart heiress, a maverick executive, and a longtime Walmart saleswoman and preacher who dared to fight against the retail giant in the biggest class action lawsuit in US history.

Amy Adams will star in the series in one of the lead roles, though which has not been determined yet, in addition to executive producing via Bond Group Entertainment. McKay will executive produce under his Hyperobject Industries banner and direct the first episode. The series was created and written by Jess Kimball Leslie, who will also serve as executive producer. Kimball is a journalist and author of “I Love My Computer Because My Friends Live In It.” Diana Son will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Stacy O’Neil of Bond Group and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries will also executive produce along with Brunson Green.

This marks the second time that Adams and McKay have worked together. They most recently collaborated on the feature “Vice,” which chronicled the life and career of Dick Cheney. Adams starred as Lynne Cheney with McKay serving as writer, director, and producer. The film went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations, including one for Adams for best supporting actress. They also worked together on the comedy film “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” which McKay directed, co-wrote, and executive produced with Adams appearing in a supporting role.

Adams has been nominated for six Academy Awards throughout her career. Her other film roles include “Arrival,” “American Hustle,” “Doubt,” “The Master,” and “The Fighter.” On the television side, she picked up two Emmy nominations last year for the HBO limited series “Sharp Objects” — one for best actress in a limited series and another for best limited series as an executive producer on the show.

She is repped by WME, Linden Entertainment, and Sloane Offer.

McKay has taken on several projects in the recent past that are based on real events. Along with “Vice,” his film “The Big Short” detailed what went into the 2007-2008 financial crisis. He also has several such projects in the works at HBO, including a scripted series about the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, a Jeffrey Epstein limited series, and a series adaptation of “Parasite.” It was announced last week that he is in early development on a drama about the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine. He is also prepping an anthology series about climate change at HBO Max.

McKay and Hyperobject are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Son is currently an executive producer on the Nat Geo series “Genius: Aretha.” She was also the showrunner on the Netflix drama “13 Reasons Why.” Her other credits include “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” “Dirty John,” and “American Crime.”

She is repped by WME and Morris Yorn.