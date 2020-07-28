‘Cold Case Files’ Producer Ample Sets Los Angeles-Based Natural History Division

Ample Entertainment, whose credits include “Cold Case Files,” “9 Months With Courteney Cox” and “Murder in the Heartland,” has launched a dedicated Los Angeles-based natural history division under the label Ample Nature.

The new entity has already secured programming across multiple networks and platforms.

Ample co-founder Phil Lott said: “Producing powerful, blue-chip natural history programming has been a goal for us since we started Ample, and it’s a perfect progression for our brand because these shows deliver extraordinary production value, incredible stories, and the best in filmmaking.” Fellow co-founder Ari Mark added: “I can’t think of a better time to avoid humans.”

Ample Nature has appointed producer Kylie Stott as VP of development for natural history. Stott has a stellar track record of working on internationally acclaimed documentary programs including “Great Barrier Reef with David Attenborough” and “Brave New World with Stephen Hawking.”

Ample is partnering with several well-known practitioners in the space, including BAFTA-winning cinematographer Sophie Darlington (“Our Planet”), writer David Fowler (“Born in China”), Emmy-winning underwater cinematographer Didier Noirot (“Blue Planet”), BAFTA and Emmy-winning natural history cinematographer John Shier, and multi-hyphenate creature artist David Krentz (“Walking with Dinosaurs”).

Mark and Lott said: “We know that to do this right, we need the best people. Between Kylie and the incredible team of experts she’s curated, we know we’re on that path.”

Recently, Ample launched a true crime division and appointed veteran producer Tammy Wood (“Betrayed”)as senior VP of crime programming (“Betrayed”).

Ample’s production partners include Amblin Television, Blumhouse Television, Hopper Productions and VSauce.