TV Ratings: NBA Playoff Game Trumps ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Transplant’ Debuts to 4 Million Viewers

The Tuesday night ratings race was a battle between the NBA playoff game between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets, and the latest edition of “America’s Got Talent.”

In the end, the basketball came out on top, averaging around a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.7 million total viewers for ABC. The game itself was the decider between two evenly-matched teams, and ended in a narrow 80-78 victory for the Nuggets.

However, “America’s Got Talent” easily got the viewership upper hand, drawing 6.1 million pairs of eyeballs to its latest episode, a three-week high for its Tuesday night showings. Last night’s episode came in at a 0.7 rating, even on last week. Following “AGT,” Canadian medical drama “Transplant” kicked off its U.S. run on NBC with a 0.4 rating and just under 4 million viewers. That’s not a bad return all things considered, and represented the largest audience tally in the 10 p.m. time slot.

Over on CBS, “Love Island” continued to recover from a slow start to season 2, ticking up once again to a 0.4 rating and 1.7 million viewers, its largest total viewership since the premiere last week. An “NCIS” replay preceded it with a 0.5 rating and 4.2 million viewers, while CBS rounded off the night with an “FBI: Most Wanted” rerun, which scored a a 0.3 rating and just under 2.1 million viewers.

Univision averaged a 0.4 rating across the night, thanks to new episodes of “La Rosa De Guadalupe,” “Medicos” and “Dulce Ambicion.”

CW aired a new episode of “Tell Me a Story,” which scored a 0.1 rating and only 288,000 viewers. An episode of “Dead Pixels” scored a 0.1 and 335,000 viewers in the 8 p.m. slot.

Fox aired replays of “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Prodigal Son.” The former scored a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers, the latter a 0.2 and 719,000.