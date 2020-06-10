TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Steady, Easily Wins Tuesday

It appears that “America’s Got Talent” may be settling into a ratings groove.

The NBC talent show scored a 1.3 rating and 8.6 million total viewers, retaining 100% in both metrics from last episode and comfortably winning the Tuesday night ratings race. Its premiere from two weeks back scored a 1.5 rating and around 9.9 million viewers for comparison. Later on, “World of Dance” tangoed its way to a solid 0.8 rating and 4.5 million viewers, which also means it barely lost a step from last week.

Non-replays were few and far between across the other major networks on Tuesday, with CBS’s “Justice For All” special the best of the pack at a 0.4 rating and 3.2 million viewers. The special news report was the latest to examine the state of the country amid mass protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hand of Minnesota officers. Earlier in the night, an “NCIS” rerun scored a 0.5 rating and 5.9 million viewers, followed by an “FBI” replay with a 0.4 and 5.4 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on ABC, the only new content of the night was “Genetic Detective,” which came in even on last week at a 0.4 rating and 2.7 million viewers. Two replays of “The Conners” and two replays of “Modern Family” all scored a 0.4 rating, and ranged between 3 and 1.8 million viewers.

“Stargirl” grew its total audience by 15% from last week on the CW, drawing 1.1 million viewers and scoring a 0.2 rating. The network aired a rerun of a Jim Gaffigan special after to a 0.1 rating and 712,000 viewers.

Fox aired back-to-back Gordon Ramsay replays, with “Hell’s Kitchen” and “24 Hours to Hell and Back” both serving up a 0.4 rating and around 1.5 million viewers each.