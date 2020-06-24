TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stays Strong, NBC Strolls to Easy Win

“America’s Got Talent” continued its run near the top of the summer ratings leaderboard, helping NBC to yet another comfortable win on Tuesday night.

The talent competition delivered a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.6 million viewers, almost exactly the same numbers as last week. Right after, “World of Dance” tripped up a fraction, ticking down to a 0.8 rating and 4.3 million viewers (last week’s episode managed a 0.9).

On a rerun heavy night, “DC’s Stargirl” aired a new episode to a 0.2 rating and just under 1 million total viewers, which represents a small audience uptick for the CW series. Last week, the network’s “Happy Hour” program scored a rare, undesirable 0.0 rating, but this time around it did register a 0.1, drawing 488,000 pairs of eyeballs in the process.

“The Genetic Detective” broke its streak of 0.4 ratings, with its fifth episode dipping to a 0.3 for the first time. 2.2 million viewers tuned in to the new episode on ABC, a 20% dip from last week. The Disney-owned network kicked off the night with back to back replays of “The Conners,” the first of which scored a 0.4 and the second a 0.3. Reruns of “Black-ish” and “Mixed-ish” also came in with a 0.3.

Over on CBS, an “NCIS” replay led the way at a 0.5 rating and 5.6 million viewers. Replays of “FBI” and its spinoff “FBI: Most Wanted” both came in at a 0.4 rating, and averaged around 4.5 million viewers between them.

Finally on Fox, Gordon Ramsay cooked up a 0.4 rating in both time slots, with a “Hell’s Kitchen” replay at 8 p.m., followed by a “24 Hours to Hell and Back” rerun at 9 p.m. Both shows drew around 1.4 million viewers.