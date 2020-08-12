TV Ratings: ‘Stargirl’ Finale Scores 5-Week High as ‘America’s Got Talent’ Slides Again

“America’s Got Talent” continued its weekly ratings drop, but nevertheless emerged way out ahead of slim competition on Tuesday night.

The NBC talent show, which last night saw Kelly Clarkson fill in for Simon Cowell who sustained a serious back injury over the weekend, scored a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 6.7 million total viewers. While that represents a 0.1 ratings point drop from last week, it does represent a 500,000 viewer increase on the previous edition. Following “AGT,” “World of Dance” cha-cha slid to a 0.6 rating and 3.9 million viewers, a slight dip from last week.

Meanwhile over on the CW, the season 1 finale of “DC’s Stargirl” delivered the same 0.2 rating as it has done almost all season, but drew 861,000 total viewers, which is a 5-week high for the Brec Bassinger-led show. “Stargirl” has already been renewed for a second season by the network. “Tell Me A Story” came after with a 0.1 rating and 431,000 viewers, a very slight increase on last week’s audience.

“What Would You Do?” was one of the only other non-rerun broadcasts on the night. The John Quiñones ABC show scored a 0.4 rating and just over 2 million viewers, roughly the same numbers as last episode. Back-to-back “Modern Family” reruns both scored a 0.3 rating and earlier in the night, with a “Black-ish” replay doing the same. A “Mixed-ish” rerun scored lowest for the Disney-owned network at a 0.2 rating and 1.2 million viewers.

Unvision and Telemundo tied for second, both averaging a 0.4 rating across the night. “La Rosa De Guadalupe,” “Medicos” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos” for the former, and “Exatlon Estados Unidos” and “Cennet” all delivered the same 0.4 score.

CBS aired reruns of “NCIS” and “FBI,” both of which scored a 0.4 rating, with the former drawing 4.7 million viewers and the latter 3.9 million. “FBI” spinoff “Most Wanted” rounded things off with a 0.3 and just under 3 million viewers.

Over on Fox, a “Hell’s Kitchen” replay cooked up a 0.4 rating and 1.4 million viewers, followed by a “Prodigal Son” rerun at a 0.2 and 729,000 viewers.