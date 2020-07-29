TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Drops to Season Low, ABC Airs Regis Philbin Tribute

“America’s Got Talent” dropped to a season low TV rating once again, as ABC aired a tribute to Regis Philbin in the same time slot.

The NBC singing show scored a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49, an 18% dip from the previous episode from two weeks ago. A total of 6.1 million viewers watched “AGT,” which was the largest audience on the night, but also represents a 1.5 million viewer loss from the previous edition. There was better news for NBC later on, however, as “World of Dance” leapt up 40% week-to-week to a 0.7 rating and 3.7 million total viewers.

ABC News’ special “Regis Philbin: Morning Maestro,” which paid tribute to the iconic late talk and game show host, delivered a 0.5 rating and around 3.7 million viewers for ABC. The Disney-owned network followed it up with another special titled “American Catastrophe: How Did We Get Here,” which scored a 0.6 rating and also 3.7 million viewers. A new episode of “What Would You Do” rounded off the night with a 0.5 rating and just over 3 million viewers.

Univision tied for second overall with ABC, thanks primarily to “Te Doy La Vida” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos,” which scored a 0.6 and a 0.5 respectively. “Medicos” sandwiched the two with a 0.4.

Over on the CW, the CBS All Access series “Tell Me a Story” made a disappointing broadcast debut, scoring only a 0.1 rating and 456,000 viewers. A new episode of “DC’s Stargirl” preceded it with a 0.2 and 754,000 viewers.

CBS aired only replays on Tuesday night, with “NCIS” leading the way at a 0.5 rating and 5.1 million viewers. Reruns of “FBI” and its “Most Wanted” spinoff scored a 0.4 and a 0.3 respectively.

Fox aired a “Hell’s Kitchen” rerun to a 0.3 rating and 1.2 million viewers, followed by a “Prodigal Son” replay with a 0.2 and 766,000 pairs of eyeballs.