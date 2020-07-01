TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dips to Season Low Numbers

“America’s Got Talent” dipped to its lowest rating and total viewership to date, but still led NBC to a comfortable win on Tuesday night.

The talent show’s latest episode came in at a 1.1 rating (down 11% on last week) among adults 18-49, and drew 8.3 million total viewers (down 4% on last week). Those represent its lowest scores in both metrics for this season to date. “World of Dance” followed it up with a familiar rhythm of a 0.8 rating and 4.2 million viewers, even on last episode.

Over on ABC, the season one finale of “Genetic Detective” delivered a 0.3 rating and 2.3 million viewers. That’s almost exactly the same numbers put up by the penultimate episode, meaning the finale failed to score any kind of boost, in Live+Same Day at least. Prior to that, back to back reruns of “Modern Family” scored a 0.4 and a 0.3, drawing 2.4 million and 1.8 million viewers respectively. Reruns of “Black-ish” and its “Mixed-ish” spinoff came in a little lower at a 0.3 and 1.4 million viewers, and a 0.2 and 1.3 million.

The CW was the only other major network to air new episodes on Tuesday night, with “DC’s Stargirl” coming in even at a 0.2 rating and just over 1 million total viewers. That’s the first time the show has hit the 1 million viewer mark since the beginning of June. Later on, the network’s “Happy Hour” avoided a bagel, scoring a 0.1 rating and 367,000 total viewers.

Over on CBS, replays of “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” all scored a 0.4 rating. The former drew 5.2 million viewers, and “FBI” beat out its spinoff with 4.6 million viewers to 3.9 million.

Finally on Fox, a rerun of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” scored a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million pairs of eyeballs.