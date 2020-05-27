TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Registers Lowest Season Debut to Date

“America’s Got Talent” has been in the headlines recently over complaints from former judge Gabrielle Union about the culture behind the scenes and a series racially charged incidents.

Last night, the talent show debuted its fifteenth season down around 18% on the previous edition. With a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.8 million total viewers, “AGT” comfortably topped a quiet Tuesday night and still managed to retain 100% of its audience from the season 14 premiere. However, that rating represents the show’s smallest season debut so far in its run. Later on, “World of Dance” premiered it fourth season to a 1.0 rating and 5.1 million viewers, a 29% dip from the season 3 premiere.

Over on the CW, new DC show “Stargirl” retained 100% of its rating last week’s premiere, coming in at a 0.3 and around 1.2 million total viewers. “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” followed that up with a 0.2 and 770,000 pairs of eyeballs, pretty much even on last week.

“Genetic Detective,” a new ABC series, premiered in the 10 p.m. time slot to a 0.4 rating and 3.2 million viewers. The network’s Diane Sawyer special “Our New Reality” delivered the same rating and 2.6 million viewers. just before. Earlier, the Disney-owned network aired back-to-back “Conners” replays to an average 0.5 rating and 2.8 million viewers.

CBS aired only reruns on Tuesday night, with replays of “NCIS,” “FBI” and its “Most Wanted” spinoff all scoring a 0.5 rating. “NCIS” drew 5.7 million viewers, “FBI” 5 million and “Most Wanted” 4 million.

Fox aired a couple of Gordon Ramsay replays, with “Hell’s Kitchen” and “24 Hours to Hell and Back” both serving up a 0.3 rating and around 1.4 million viewers on average.