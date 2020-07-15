TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dips to Season Low, Still Scores Easy Win

“America’s Got Talent” lost around 1 million total viewers from its previous episode, but still led NBC to an easy win on Tuesday night.

The talent show scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, which represents a season 15 low and a 4% drop from last episode, which aired June 30. That number is also its lowest ever on Tuesday nights (its Wednesday broadcasts scored a 1.1 on multiple occasions last season). News of the slight dip comes right as the show’s creator Simon Cowell acquired full control of the Syco Entertainment brand, and by extension of the series. 7.6 million viewers tuned in to “AGT” last night, a 10% fall from the 8.4 million who watched the previous edition. Later on, “World of Dance” also ticked down to a season low 0.7 rating and just under 4 million viewers.

Over on ABC, an episode of “What Would You Do?” in which John Quiñones interviewed star Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon scored a 0.4 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. Prior to that, a replay of the special “20/20” episode on the Julius Jones case also scored a 0.4 rating and 2.6 million viewers.

The CW’s “Stargirl” came in even week to week with a 0.2 rating and 846,000 viewers, its smallest audience so far in its freshman season. The Network’s “Happy Hour” followed that up with a 0.1 rating and 329,000 viewers.

CBS kicked off the night with an “NCIS” replay, which scored a 0.5 rating and around 5.1 million viewers. Reruns of “FBI” and its “Most Wanted” spinoff followed with a 0.5 and a 0.4 respectively. The former drew 4.4 million viewers, the latter just under 4 million.

Over on Fox, a “Hell’s Kitchen” replay with Gordon Ramsay came in at a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million viewers, followed by a “Prodigal Son” rerun with a 0.2 and 734,000 viewers.