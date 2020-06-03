TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Ticks Down, ABC Protest Special Draws Solid Audience

“America’s Got Talent” ticked down around 10% with its second episode of the season, but still scored a comfortable win on a quiet Tuesday night.

“AGT” came in with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 8.7 million viewers, compared with the 1.5 rating and 9.9 million viewers who tuned in for last week’s premiere. Following “AGT,” “World of Dance” still had a decent spring in its step, scoring a 0.9 rating and 4.5 million viewers, down only 7% from its season 4 debut a week ago.

ABC aired its “America in Pain: What Comes Next?” special which covered the protests taking place across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd, police brutality and systemic racism. The special scored a 0.6 rating and 3.1 million viewers. An episode of “Genetic Detective” followed with a 0.4 and 3.1 million viewers. Two replays of signature “Black-ish” episodes, “Hope” and “Juneteenth,” preceded the special, averaging a 0.5 rating and 2.8 million viewers between them.

Over on the CW, “Stargirl” ticked below a 0.3 rating for the first time, delivering a 0.2 and just under 1 million total viewers. The season 5 finale of fellow DC show “Legends of Tomorrow” didn’t budge much from the week before, signing off with a 0.2 and 729,000 pairs of eyeballs.

CBS aired only reruns on Tuesday night, with “NCIS” leading the way at a 0.6 and 6.5 million viewers. An “FBI” replay scored a 0.5 and 4.9 million viewers, followed by a rerun of its “Most Wanted” spinoff with a 0.4 and 4.2 million viewers.

Fox opted for two Gordon Ramsay reruns, with “Hell’s Kitchen” scoring a 0.6 and 1.8 million viewers in the 8 p.m. slot, and “24 Hours to Hell and Back” delivering a 0.5 and 1.6 million in the 9 p.m. slot.