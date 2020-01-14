×

Corey Hawkins Joins Lupita Nyong'o in HBO Max Limited Series 'Americanah'

Corey Hawkins
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Corey Hawkins has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming HBO Max series “Americanah,” Variety has learned.

Hawkins joins previously announced stars Lupita Nyong’o, Zackary Momoh, and Uzo Aduba. The series is based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Americanah” is a 10-episode limited series that tells the story of Ifemelu (Nyong’o), a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze (Momoh). Living in a military-ruled country, they each depart for the west. Ifemelu heads for America, where she finds academic success, but is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be black. Quiet, thoughtful Obinze had hoped to join her, but with post-9/11 America closed to him, he instead plunges into a dangerous undocumented life in London.

Hawkins will play Blaine, Ifemelu’s present-day boyfriend and Yale Professor, who is madly in love with her. Deeply passionate about social injustices, he tutors at risk youth and organizes protests for a wrongly accused black Yale security guard.

Hawkins most recently wrapped production on the film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.” He is also known for his roles in films such as “Straight Outta Compton,” “BlacKkKlansman,” and “Kong: Skull Island.” He also starred in “24: Legacy” at Fox in 2017.

He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen.

Danai Guirira serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on “Americanah.” Nyong’o also executive producers under her Eba Productions banner. Andrea Calderwood of Potboiler Television, Didi Rea and Danielle Del of D2 Productions, Nancy Won, and Erika L. Johnson also executive produce. Plan B Entertainment will produce.

