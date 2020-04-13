TV Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Drops to Season Low

“American Idol” didn’t quite hit its usual high notes on Sunday night, but still led ABC to an overall ratings victory.

The singing competition show scored a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 5.8 million total viewers, its lowest tally of season 18 in both metrics and a 16% viewership loss from last week. “The Rookie” followed that up with a 0.7 and 4.8 million viewers, a slight down tick from last week’s 0.8 rating and season high 5.9 million viewers. A replay of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” scored a 0.8 and 5.7 million viewers earlier in the night.

CBS was the only other network to air mostly original content on Sunday night, with “60 Minutes” leading the way at a 0.9 and just under 10 million total viewers. “God Friended Me” came in even on last episode at a 0.6 and 5.9 million pairs of eyeballs. “NCIS: Los Angeles” also didn’t budge from its previous episode, scoring a 0.7 and 6.7 million viewers. Its fellow “NCIS” spinoff “NCIS: New Orleans” lost a little ground episode-to-episode, coming in at a 0.6 and 6 million viewers.

Over on NBC, a replay of its 2018 “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” special, which starred John Legend as Christ and Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, scored a 0.4 rating and 3.2 million viewers. “Dateline” followed it up with a 0.4 and 2.7 million viewers.

Fox aired replays of its Animation Domination Sunday lineup, with “The Simpsons,” “Duncanville,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy” all coming in at a 0.4 rating. “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons” managed to bring in the most viewers with 1.3 million each.

On the CW, replays of “Batwoman” and “Supergirl” both scored a 0.1 rating.