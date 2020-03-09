‘American Idol’ Reveals ‘Fourth Judge’ on Sunday’s Show

“American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan shared some happy news in the opening segment of Sunday night’s broadcast of the ABC program: the arrival of a “fourth judge.”

“I think it’s the perfect addition to this panel,” said Bryan, adding the news “should come from Katy.”

“We’re having a baby,” said Perry, as she proudly displayed her baby bump for the cameras.

Richie and Bryan beamed like proud uncles, with Richie exclaiming. “This is so exciting!” Bryan teased Perry about the size of her dressing room.

Perry asked if the two were going to throw her a baby shower, and Richie was quick to say that he would cover all the shopping while Bryan offered a fishing tackle, an idea quickly shot down by Perry.

“You will have the outdoors dialed in and the Gucci shoes,” Bryan promised.

“Everything is going to be bigger and better on ‘American Idol’ season three,” promised Perry.

Earlier in the week, Perry revealed to fans that she was expecting with the release of a new song, “Never Wore White.” In the song’s music video and via an Instagram story, Perry stated that she and actor Orlando Bloom, whom she has been dating for three years, are due this summer.

“Let’s call it a reveal,” she said of “probably the longest secret I ever had to keep.” Perry added that a new album is also expected in the coming months. “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy.”

Perry, 35, is in her second trimester, and may have dropped a hint about the sex of the baby over the weekend at an appearance in Melbourne, Australia. “I hope it’s a girl,” she said from the stage.