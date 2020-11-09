‘American Housewife’ Star Carly Hughes Exits Amid ‘Toxic Environment’ Claims

“American Housewife” co-star Carly Hughes has left the ABC sitcom, claiming discrimination and a “toxic environment” on set.

Hughes’ allegations triggered an investigation by producer ABC Signature, which resulted in series creator Sarah Dunn and line producer Mark J. Greenberg exiting their roles behind the scenes, Variety has confirmed. “American Housewife” showrunners Kenny Schwartz and Rick Wiener were also put through sensitive training as part of the “positive changes” the studio made to the culture at the show.

“I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on ‘American Housewife.’ I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination. As a black woman in entertainment I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve – to be treated equally,” Hughes said in a statement obtained by Variety. “I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead.”

Hughes starred in all four season of “American Housewife” to date, but the season 5 premiere on Oct. 28 represents her final appearance. She played Angela, one of the best friends of central character Katie Otto (Katy Mixon).

“Carly was a valued member of the cast, and we had hoped she would return to the show this season,” a spokesperson for the series said in a statement. “The concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but we respect the decision she made to move on. We wish her nothing but the best.”

Hughes is the second original “American Housewife” cast member to depart in the last few months. Julia Butters (of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” fame) also left the show ahead of season 5. Her Anna-Kat Otto role was re-cast, with Giselle Eisenberg stepping in.

