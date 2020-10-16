ABC Releases ‘American Housewife’ Season 5 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, ABC released a trailer for the fifth season of “American Housewife,” and Apple TV Plus is making the “Helpsters” Halloween special available for free.

DATES

ABC will debut its five-part docuseries, “Our America: Living While Black,” during the network-owned television stations’ newscasts from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23 and premiere the hourlong documentary on Oct. 24. Viewers can also watch both on streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Android TV. The special follows multigenerational Black families in America that navigate systemic racism, policing, healthcare, education and more.

FIRST LOOKS

ABC released a trailer for the fifth season of “American Housewife,” set to debut on Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m. The series will continue to follow Katie Otto, portrayed by Katy Mixon, an unapologetic wife and mother of three, living in the wealthy town of Westport, Conn. Despite her unconventional ways, Katie pushes against old-fashioned values, paving the way for her children’s future. The series also stars Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg and Ali Wong. ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment produce the series. Watch a trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Apple TV Plus is making the “Helpsters” episode entitled “Helpsters Halloween” available for free from Oct. 16 to Nov. 2. From the creators of “Sesame Street,” the series follows preschoolers who explore the power of teamwork. They are joined by celebrities and musical guests including Terry Crews, Danny Trejo, Gabby Douglas, Christopher Meloni, Richard Kind, Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo and Michelle Buteau. The second season is streaming now.

EVENTS

Complex Networks will debut “Pull Up & Vote Party,” celebrating the importance of voting, on Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Hosted by activist Tamika Mallory, the 90-minute live program will feature special appearances by Barack Obama, Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, ASAP Ferg and Saint Jhn, and DJ sets from Questlove.