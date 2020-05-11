Ryan Murphy Announces ‘American Horror Story’ Spinoff in the Works

Ryan Murphy is plotting to tell more horror stories of the American variety.

The prolific producer announced via his Instagram that a “one hour contained” spinoff of his FX anthology series “American Horror Story” is in the works. This new anthology is called “American Horror Stories,” and was discussed by Murphy and some core “AHS” cast members over a zoom call.

Details on this new series are still sparse, but each episode will be its own individual ghost story, and will likely feature familiar players from the main show.

During the zoom call, Murphy says that he and the cast (including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates) “reminisced about the good times…the spin off we’re doing called “American Horror Stories” (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”

News of this new project comes just over a month after Murphy unveiled the creepy trailer for season 10 of the mothership show. Back in late Feb., he also announced that Macaulay Culkin was joining the forthcoming season, which is slated to premiere in the fall. However, “AHS” was one of the many shows to fall foul of the coronavirus production shutdown, so whether or not the date for season 10 is pushed back remains to be seen.

“AHS” was renewed for three more seasons earlier this year, taking it through at least season 13. The most recent installment was subtitled “1984” and took place at a campground that became a murder ground. It ran for nine episodes during the fall of 2019 and averaged 2.85 million total live viewers.

The “American Horror Story” franchise kicked off in 2011 with the “Murder House” installment. Throughout its nine installments thus far, it has averaged almost 10 million total viewers per episode across linear and non-linear platforms. The series hit its 100th episode milestone during the “1984” season, and across its nine editions so far, “American Horror Story” has been nominated for 95 Emmy Awards, winning 16 trophies over the last eight years.