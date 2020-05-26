‘American Horror Story’ Spinoff ‘American Horror Stories’ Officially a Go at FX

An “American Horror Story” spinoff series is officially a go at FX.
Just over two weeks after creator Ryan Murphy announced the project, FX has given the greenlight to “American Horror Stories,” a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.
Murphy discussed the new show on a zoom call with some core “AHS” cast members, and while more details on the series are still sparse, it’s clear that it will likely feature familiar players from the main show.
The original “American Horror Story” is the longest running hour-long series in FX history and was renewed through season 13 earlier this year, however, due to coronavirus production complications, season 10 of “AHS” has been pushed to 2021. Like “AHS,” “American Horror Stories” will be produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.
FX recently renewed three comedies (“Dave” and “Breeders” for second seasons and “What We Do in the Shadows” for a third) and appears to have picked up “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” for a record fifteenth season.
The network is clearly confident that, despite coronavirus uncertainty, the vast majority of its new and returning slate will be ready in 2021.
“We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year,” said FX entertainment president Eric Schrier. “It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”
Here’s a list of new series coming to FX:
- American Horror Stories: A weekly hour-long anthology spin-off of American Horror Story from Ryan Murphy
- A Teacher: The 10-episode, half-hour limited series stars Kata Mara and Nick Robinson, and hails from Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst and Kate Mara
- The Old Man: Drama series starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman from John Steinberg & Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts.
- Y: The Last Man: Drama based on Brian K. Vaughn’s acclaimed comic book series, starring Diane Lane from showrunner Eliza Clark and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, and Vaughn.
- Untitled B.J. Novak Series: A half-hour anthology, which uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today.
- Hip Hop Untold: A docuseries about the power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop, from producers Malcolm Spellman, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Douglas Banker and Rashidi Natara Harper.
- Hysterical: A feature-length documentary examining the changing landscape for women in stand-up comedy, from Ross Dinerstein, Jim Serpico and Andrea Nevins.
- Pride: A docuseries about the LGBTQ fight for civil rights from Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Refinery29/Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts and Alex Stapleton.
- A Wilderness of Error: A docuseries about Army Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family, from award-winning producer Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz and Michael Jackson.