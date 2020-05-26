‘American Horror Story’ Spinoff ‘American Horror Stories’ Officially a Go at FX

An “American Horror Story” spinoff series is officially a go at FX.

Just over two weeks after creator Ryan Murphy announced the project, FX has given the greenlight to “American Horror Stories,” a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

Murphy discussed the new show on a zoom call with some core “AHS” cast members, and while more details on the series are still sparse, it’s clear that it will likely feature familiar players from the main show.

The original “American Horror Story” is the longest running hour-long series in FX history and was renewed through season 13 earlier this year, however, due to coronavirus production complications, season 10 of “AHS” has been pushed to 2021. Like “AHS,” “American Horror Stories” will be produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.

FX recently renewed three comedies (“Dave” and “Breeders” for second seasons and “What We Do in the Shadows” for a third) and appears to have picked up “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” for a record fifteenth season.

The network is clearly confident that, despite coronavirus uncertainty, the vast majority of its new and returning slate will be ready in 2021.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year,” said FX entertainment president Eric Schrier. “It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”

Here’s a list of new series coming to FX: