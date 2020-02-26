‘American Horror Story’: Macaulay Culkin Among Those Joining for Season 10

Macaulay Culkin is one of the stars set to join the “American Horror Story” franchise for its upcoming tenth season.

Series creator Ryan Murphy announced the new and returning cast members via a suitably gloomy video posted to his Instagram, set to the tune of the song “Dead of Night” by Orville Peck.

Two mainstays of the series in Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be coming back for this season of the FX show, after missing out on season 9. Last season was the first edition of the series to not feature the duo.

Other season 10 cast members will include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. No theme, plot or release date for the latest series has yet been revealed.

Watch Murphy’s announcement video below:

More to come…