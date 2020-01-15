‘American Dad’ Renewed for Two More Seasons at TBS

“American Dad!” is sticking around for at least two more years.

TBS has renewed the adult animated comedy for two more seasons. The series will hit the rare 300 episode mark in 2020, becoming one of the few scripted television shows to reach that milestone.

The series was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is run by co-showrunners Matt Weitzman and Brian Boyle. It is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The show originally aired on Fox beginning in 2005 before moving to TBS in 2014.

“American Dad! has achieved an incredible milestone,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. “Matt and Brian are brilliant writers who consistently overdeliver on big comedy and even bigger absurdity. We look forward to continuing the momentum by giving devoted fans two more seasons of the Smith family.”

“American Dad!” centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. The family includes mom Francine (Wendy Schaal), left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), geeky-yet-confident son Steve (Scott Grimes), as well as Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

“After these next two seasons, we will have over 300 episodes,” Weitzman said. “Thus proving that whatever ‘American Dad!’ lacks in quality, we make up for in quantity.”

The show remains popular on TBS even in its later seasons. It typically averages over 1 million viewers per episode in delayed viewing.