×

‘American Dad’ Renewed for Two More Seasons at TBS

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
American Dad 200th Episode
CREDIT: Courtesy of TBS

“American Dad!” is sticking around for at least two more years.

TBS has renewed the adult animated comedy for two more seasons. The series will hit the rare 300 episode mark in 2020, becoming one of the few scripted television shows to reach that milestone.

The series was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is run by co-showrunners Matt Weitzman and Brian Boyle. It is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The show originally aired on Fox beginning in 2005 before moving to TBS in 2014.

“American Dad! has achieved an incredible milestone,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. “Matt and Brian are brilliant writers who consistently overdeliver on big comedy and even bigger absurdity. We look forward to continuing the momentum by giving devoted fans two more seasons of the Smith family.”

“American Dad!” centers on super-patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. The family includes mom Francine (Wendy Schaal), left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), geeky-yet-confident son Steve (Scott Grimes), as well as Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

“After these next two seasons, we will have over 300 episodes,” Weitzman said. “Thus proving that whatever ‘American Dad!’ lacks in quality, we make up for in quantity.”

The show remains popular on TBS even in its later seasons. It typically averages over 1 million viewers per episode in delayed viewing.

More TV

  • American Dad 200th Episode

    'American Dad' Renewed for Two More Seasons at TBS

    “American Dad!” is sticking around for at least two more years. TBS has renewed the adult animated comedy for two more seasons. The series will hit the rare 300 episode mark in 2020, becoming one of the few scripted television shows to reach that milestone. The series was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and [...]

  • Paradigm agents

    Paradigm Promotes Four to Managing Partners (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paradigm is undergoing a high-level restructuring. Variety has learned exclusively that the agency has promoted longtime agents Scott Henderson, Scott Metzger, Andrew Ruf, and recently hired chief marketing officer Lori Feldman to managing partners. Sam Gores remains CEO while Greg Bestick remains president and Marty Diamond continues to head up Paradigm’s music division. According to [...]

  • Doc Association of Europe To Support

    Doc Association of Europe Launches To Support Next Generation of Filmmakers (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new documentary association for Europe is looking to serve as a political lobby group and support network for the next generation of filmmakers and non-fiction communities across the continent. Based out of Berlin, the Documentary Association of Europe (DAE) hopes to complement the work of the L.A.-based International Documentary Association (IDA), which recently filed [...]

  • Zoe Kazan Elia Kazan

    Zoe Kazan Addresses Grandfather Elia Kazan's McCarthy-Era Actions

    To a pin-drop silent audience at the winter TCA panel for her HBO limited series “The Plot Against America,” Zoe Kazan addressed the actions of her grandfather, director Elia Kazan — specifically when he named names to the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1952. The show, based on Philip Roth’s novel of the same name, [...]

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren,

    Seventh Democratic Debate Draws 7.3 Million Viewers on CNN, Beating Previous Two

    The final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucus drew more viewers for CNN than the previous two sparring sessions. Tuesday night’s debate scored 7.3 million viewers for CNN. In the key adults 25-54 demo, 2.1 million tuned in, while the debate peaked with just under 8 million total viewers  on TV from 9:30-9:45 p.m. That [...]

  • Issa Rae

    Issa Rae Reflects on Oscar Snub Response, Previews 'Insecure' Season 4

    Issa Rae made recent headlines for her reaction to the lack of women represented in the list of directors nominated for Oscars this year, but she’s not focused on that. “John Cho and I were told to just banter for five seconds as the teleprompter loaded, so that was my banter. I didn’t lie. I [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad