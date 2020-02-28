×

America Ferrera to Exit ‘Superstore’ After Current Season

By

TV Reporter

SUPERSTORE -- "Negotiations" Episode 510 -- Pictured: America Ferrera as Amy -- (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)
CREDIT: Tina Thorpe/NBC

America Ferrera is set to leave the NBC comedy series “Superstore” upon the conclusion of its current fifth season.

Ferrera has been with the show since it launched and is also an executive producer on the single-camera series in addition to directing multiple episodes.

“The last five years on ‘Superstore’ have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” Ferrera said. “Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of ‘Superstore’ and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved ‘Superstore’ family.”

News of Ferrera’s exit comes just over two weeks after it was announced that NBC was renewing the show for a sixth season. It is currently averaging a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings. Per NBC, the Season 5 premiere has risen to a 3.4 rating and 7.5 million viewers when factoring in multi-platform viewing.

“America’s immeasurable contributions to ‘Superstore,’ both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can’t possibly be quantified,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment. “We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend.”

Ferrera has become more active as a producer in recent years, setting up multiple projects for development at NBC and other broadcast networks. She is also an executive producer and director on the recently launched Netflix series “Gentefied.” The series, which features both Spanish and English dialogue, follows three Mexican American cousins trying to save their family taco shop in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles.

“America is a force of nature who not only pours her heart and soul into acting and producing on ‘Superstore,’ but into the many causes and initiatives she supports,” Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Television, added. “Over the last five seasons she has earned our gratitude and respect.”

“Superstore” takes place in fictional big box store Cloud 9. Along with Ferrera, it stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney. It was created by Justin Spitzer, who serves as an executive producer along with Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. Miller and Green also serve as co-showrunners. It is produced by Universal Television in association with the Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.

