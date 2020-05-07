AMC Studios Sets Overall Deals With Rolin Jones, Gina Mingacci, Ray McKinnon

AMC Studios has entered into multi-year overall deals with Rolin Jones, Gina Mingacci and Ray McKinnon.

Under the deals, all three will develop and produce new series for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group as well as other content companies. The deals expand AMC Networks’ ongoing or previous creative partnerships with Jones, Mingacci and McKinnon.

“Our writers and producers are the center of everything we do and achieve, and I could not be happier to welcome (back) this massively talented triumvirate to AMC Networks,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Rolin, Gina and Ray are exceptional. I look forward to making incredible television with these brilliant humans, all of whom are incapable of doing anything that isn’t something special.”

Jones was the co-creator and showrunner of HBO’s upcoming “Perry Mason” series as well as the Season 1 executive producer and showrunner of “The Exorcist” for Fox. He has written and produced for “Friday Night Lights,” “Weeds” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

“If AMC was a body part, they’d be Carlos Vela’s left foot,” said Jones. “For the next two years I hope to be their sock, shin guard, and cleat. Grateful and excited to be in servitude to the excellent team they’ve assembled.”

Mingacci joined Sid Gentle Films Ltd. as executive producer in June 2018, where she works across the company’s television and film slate and currently serves as executive producer on “Killing Eve.” Prior to joining Sid Gentle Films Ltd., Mingacci was BBC America’s senior vice president of scripted programming, where she oversaw a development team and slate of both domestic and international drama series. In that role she worked on shows like “Orphan Black,” in addition to “Killing Eve.” Prior to that, she was head of scripted television at Superb Entertainment, where she developed and sold both comedy and drama scripted series to HBO, Fox, Media Rights Capital, Lifetime and Lionsgate.

“Sarah and her team are some of the gutsiest, most creatively driven and passionate execs out there and they are never afraid to take risks, especially with fresh voices and emerging talent,” said Mingacci. “I feel lucky to continue my relationship with them in this new, exciting way.”

McKinnon previously created and served as showrunner on the critically acclaimed SundanceTV original series “Rectify.” As a filmmaker, McKinnon’s debut, “The Accountant,” won an Academy Award for best live-action short in 2002, which he wrote, directed and played the titular role, in collaboration with Lisa Blount and Walton Goggins. Their next film, the feature “Chrystal,” starred all three along with Billy Bob Thornton, and was written and directed by McKinnon. As an actor, he appeared in “Ford v Ferrari,” “Mud,” “Footloose,” “Take Shelter,” “O Brother, Where Out Thou,” “Apollo 13” and “Bugsy.”

“As it is a little late for me to realistically consider a career change, I am beyond excited (just below manic) to be getting back into the ‘making up stuff’ business with Sarah Barnett and all the folks at AMC,” said McKinnon. “They embraced my particular slant once before with Rectify which played no small part in my decision (and hopefully theirs) to have another go. It’s near impossible to collaborate with someone who doesn’t really get what you’re going for. Sarah did and does and that’s hard to put a value on. I feel very fortunate. Given the times we’re in, it is hard not to be moved, inspired, and appalled into picking up the pen again. I can only hope for a full well.”

Jones is repped by Gang Tyre.