AMC Orders Stop-Motion Dramedy From ‘Patriot’ Creator, ‘Robot Chicken’ Producers

AMC has ordered a stop-motion animation dramedy that hails from Steve Conrad and the team at “Robot Chicken” producer Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

The series is titled “Mega City Smiths.” The story, unfolding via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters, hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Mega City’s most famous magnate. Two intrepid detectives follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.

“Brilliant Creator. Iconic characters. Human, dramatic, hilarious storytelling. Unique visuals unlike anything seen on television — these are the components of a great AMC series, and they are vitally present here in Steve’s dazzling work,” said Dan McDermott, president of programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “’Mega City Smiths’ will stand out in this crowded environment and engage viewers of all ages. We can’t wait to launch it on AMC and AMC+ next year.”

AMC has ordered six thirty-minute episodes, which are slated to debut in 2021. Conrad created the series and will serve as showrunner. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner, and Chris Waters will serve as executive producers, with Jennifer Scher, Jeff Dieter and Tom Glynn producing.

“Mega City Smiths is a series about our basic desire to be loved and cared for by our mothers, fathers, our few real friends and the setting we call home,” said Conrad. “We’re very pleased to have found partners at AMC whose ambition is the same as ours, which is to try and contribute to our era’s collection of remarkable TV.”

This now marks the second animated series that AMC has greenlit this year. The network previously ordered the animated drama “Pantheon” in March, giving the show a two-season order, marking the first time AMC had ordered an animated series.

Conrad most recently co-created the Epix series “Perpetual Grace, LTD” and created the Amazon drama “Patriot.” His other credits include the features “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” and “The Weather Man.”