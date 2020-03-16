×

AMC Networks Plans Ad Packages on Streaming Outlets it Doesn’t Own

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Nicolas Cantu as Elton - The Walking Dead: World Beyond _ Season 1 - Photo Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC
CREDIT: Jojo Whilden/AMC

AMC Networks wants to sell the ads that accompany “Walking Dead” on its flagship cable outlet and wherever the series’ zombies might march.

The company that operates cable networks like AMC, IFC and We TV is telling advertisers that it will maintain first-window sales rights when series it owns are made available on ad-supported streaming outlets that might include venues like Pluto TV, among others. The company expects to unveil some of these deals in weeks to come, but believes the arrangement means AMC can help a sponsor create commercials that suit the show no matter where it runs

“Unlike many who are in the process of pulling all their intellectual property back and putting it into a ‘walled garden’ situation, our goal is to make sure that our programming and our shows are seen by as many people as want to on every platform and every device they want to consume it on,” says Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships at AMC Networks, in an interview. “We are bringing our advertising partners with us.”

The TV industry has canceled all the glitzy live presentations they typically mount at this time every year to lure billions in ad revenue as part of the “upfront” ad-sales market. But the show must go on.

For Kelleher, that means keeping talks with agencies going, even if the current coronavirus crisis is taking some of the flash out of the season. This is her first TV upfront, having joined AMC Networks after stints at magazine publishers Conde Nast and the former Time Inc. She believes her new job has some of the same qualities as those previous ones, as she is selling distinct media brands that appeal to audiences that marketers don’t want to miss.

Among the programs AMC Networks is touting are a new “Walking Dead” series and “Soulmates,” an anthology series that looks at a new test that helps people connect to their soulmates – and some of the dilemmas that may bring. But the company is also offering to help advertisers latch on to past series such as the cult favorite “Halt and Catch Fire,” or “Turn” and “Rectify” in a time when viewers are eager for high-quality drama but may not want to buy yet another subscription service to get a look at it.

“Once we decided to follow the viewer and stop trying to tell them where to go, it really started to become the focal point,” says Kelleher. “They are talking about us. We have to go meet them there.”

AMC Networks has launched a new in-house studio, “The Content Room,” which will work with advertisers to help them tailor their commercials to the venue in which their ads might appear. And AMC has struck a marketing pact with Reddit that will allow advertisers to be part of content the company will develop for passionate fans discussing “Walking Dead” or WE’s “Love After Lockup,” among other series.

AMC Networks is also joining Open AP, the audience-targeting initiative backed by ViacomCBS, NBCUniversal, Fox and Univision. The company last week joined a similar venture backed by AT&’s Xandr. The alliances, says Kelleher, are part of a broader effort to meet advertisers in ways they want, rather than making them take additional steps to set up ad strategy.

Advertisers may not be able to grab a drink or have an hors d’oeuvre at a party, but they will be able to examine AMC’s offerings at a special microsite aimed at the buying community that will grant access to all kinds of content, including clips, information and potentially, full episodes, says Kelleher. Despite the challenge of the times, she says, “we are not taking out foot off of the gas. We are just being more creative about how we are doing it.”

More TV

  • The Dark

    Netflix Agrees to Pay Royalties to Creators of German Series in Line With EU Directive

    Netflix has agreed to pay creatives in Germany additional royalties based on the success of its local series productions. The performance-based royalties will be paid to talent working in front and behind the camera on German Netflix series. The payments will be in addition to wages covered by production companies and based on the number [...]

  • TODAY -- Pictured: Carson Daly, Craig

    'Today' Show Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

    NBC’s “Today” show is the latest TV-news property to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus around the nation. A staffer who works on the morning program’s third hour has been determined to have the novel coronavirus, “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie told viewers Monday prompting NBC News  to take co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker [...]

  • Neymar JR celebratesParis Saint-Germain v Olympique

    Amazon Looks to Score With Paris Saint-Germain Football Docuseries

    Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a sports docuseries about top flight French football club, Paris Saint-Germain. The latest in a line of Amazon original documentaries about top sports clubs and individuals, the four-part series includes interviews with previous and current players, coaches, supporters and executives from the club. It also features footage from inside the [...]

  • witcher

    Netflix Halts Production on 'The Witcher' Amid Coronavirus Fears

    Netflix has paused production in the U.K. of its fantasy drama “The Witcher” for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Variety has confirmed. “The Witcher” is the first major scripted series to be halted in the U.K. because of coronavirus. Produced in-house by Netflix, “The Witcher” is shot at Arborfield Studios to the [...]

  • U.K. Freelancers

    U.K. Leaders Demand Support for Freelance Film and TV Industry to Fight Coronavirus

    As the coronavirus outbreak escalates in the U.K., union leaders and lawyers are calling for enhanced support for freelance film and TV workers, who are projected to fall at the sharpest edges of a crisis that could decimate the independent production sector if prolonged. With 800 positive cases and a death toll of 10 at [...]

  • Aaron Pedersen

    Aaron Pedersen To Headline Australia's 'Back To Nature' Factual Series

    Aaron Pedersen, star of “Mystery Road” and “Goldstone” has begun filming in Australia of factual lifestyle series “Back to Nature.” The show, comprising eight half-hour episodes, is co-hosted with author Holly Ringland (“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart”). The series is a new exploration of Australia’s hugely varied landscapes, geographies and local stories. Filming is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad