AMC Networks to Develop Multiple True Crime Projects, Signs Four Creators to Talent Deals

AMC is expanding its true crime slate with talent deals for four creators.

Mona Chalabi, Naomi Ekperigin, Cameron Esposito, and Jena Friedman will all work with the company to develop original true crime series for its linear networks and streaming services. Left/Right and World of Wonder are on board to develop projects with AMC Studios distributing forthcoming true crime series internationally.

“AMC Networks has a rich history of elevating the true crime format, presenting critically acclaimed programming made by award-winning storytellers – most notably with SundanceTV’s ‘The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park,’ ‘Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle,’ and ‘The Staircase,’ among others,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios. “Mona, Naomi, Cameron and Jena each bring a unique perspective to the true crime conversation while delivering thought-provoking cultural observations and we are thrilled to collaborate with them as we continue to build upon our recent, critically acclaimed successes in this space.”

Chalabi’s work has appeared in The Guardian US, The New Yorker, The New York Times, the Tate, The Design Museum, and many more. She has written for radio and TV, including NPR, Gimlet, “The Frankie Boyle Show” on the BBC, and Nat Geo’s “Star Talk.” In 2018, she joined the comedy panel show “The Fix” on Netflix as a data expert. She is also a producer, presenter, and co-creator of the Emmy-nominated video series “Vagina Dispatches.”

Ekperigin’s writing credits include “Broad City” and “Search Party.” She is also a correspondent on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and has been featured on “2 Dope Queens.” She co-hosts the podcast “Couples Therapy” with her husband.

Esposito has appeared on network and cable television as well as in indie and big budget feature films. Her podcast, “Queery,” features interviews with LGBTQ+ luminaries including Roxanne Gay, Trixie Mattel, Evan Rachel Wood and Lena Waithe. She previously co-created and co-starred in “Take My Wife.” Her most recent special was titled “Rape Jokes” and deals with her own sexual assault. The special raised nearly $100,000 for RAINN.

A “Daily Show” alum, Friedman spent three years as a field producer for Samantha Bee, John Oliver and Michael Che. She was also a writer for “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Her one-woman show “American C**t” premiered in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. In her two-installment special, “Soft Focus” on Adult Swim, she interviewed figures such as the “Cannibal Cop” and murder suspect John McAfee.