AMC Networks Launches Two Streaming Outlets for Samsung Smart TVs

AMC Networks plans to launch two ad-supported streaming outlets on Samsung TV Plus, the appliance-maker’s video service for smart TV sets.

One channel, AMC Presents, will let viewers look at episodes of popular AMC Networks series, including “The Walking Dead,” “Turn,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Rectify,” “Making of the Mob,” “Into the Badlands” and others. The other, Absolute Reality by WEtv, focuses on reality programs such as “Bridezillas,” “Kendra on Top,” “Joan & Melissa,” “LA Hair,” “Mary Mary,” “Platinum Weddings” and others.

Both new channels are available today, and the company plans to launch others for Samsung TV Plus in 2021. AMC has launched similar channels for streaming services operated by Pluto, IMDB and Dish’s Sling.

“We are pleased to bring our high-quality and popular original content to millions of Samsung customers through these channel launches on Samsung TV Plus,” said Evan Adlman, senior vice president of advanced advertising and digital ad sales for AMC Networks, in a statement. “The arrival of our programming on the Samsung platform is the continuation of a strategy we embarked upon earlier this year to make our shows available to viewers and our advertising partners wherever they want to access them. Samsung is a potent and meaningful addition to AMCN Digital, our free, ad-supported programming strategy.”