AMC Networks Names Robyn DeMarco Senior VP of Programming Strategy, Acquisitions, Scheduling

AMC Networks has hired Robyn DeMarco as the senior vice president of programming strategy, acquisitions and scheduling for the company’s Entertainment Group.

The entertainment group includes AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE tv. DeMarco will report to David Beck, executive vice president and head of programming strategy and business operations for the Entertainment Group. She will also work closely with Marc Juris, WE tv president.

“Robyn is an accomplished executive who brings a great and applicable background in scheduling and acquisitions for television networks but, importantly, a forward-looking approach and ability to move established brands with compelling programming into the future, by leveraging new platforms and ways of engaging with viewers,” Beck said. “We are thrilled to welcome her to this very important role at AMC Networks.”

DeMarco previously spent more than 20 years with Viacom, most recently as executive vice president of programming and content strategy for MTV. In that role, she was responsible for program strategy, planning and scheduling of all on-air, digital and promotional content for MTV, MTV2 and other MTV-branded networks. She also oversaw acquisitions, on demand, media planning, an in-house production studio and an expanding focus on advanced non-linear distribution platforms.

“This company has such a rich history and record of building strong brands and developing premium content that drives popular culture and creates vibrant fan communities,” DeMarco said. “And this unique role gives me the opportunity to lead a team that is serving those fans by meeting them where they are, regardless of the screen or platform. I’m excited to be here at this moment.”