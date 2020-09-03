AMC Networks Names Rafael Gomez Head of Business Affairs of AMC’s Entertainment Group

Rafael Gomez is joining AMC Networks as head of business affairs for the company’s entertainment group, overseeing the development and execution of programming agreements across AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV, IFC and AMC Studios.

He comes to AMC from NBCUniversal, where he was most recently senior vice president of business affairs for streaming service Peacock, and will report to AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll. Prior to NBCU, Gomez was head of business affairs for original programming at USA Network and Syfy, and began his career as the production lawyer on “The Office” and “House, M.D.” He has also previously managed BA for “Suits” and “Royal Pains,” and is an adjunct law professor and Berkeley Law, teaching entertainment law for television.

“Rafael brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to this critical leadership role at AMC Networks,” said Carroll. “His broad and deep experience in structuring and negotiating above-the-line, licensing, rights acquisitions and other production agreements is a tremendous asset as we increasingly focus on owning the content we deliver to viewers through an expanding array of platforms and services. We are happy he’s here. We are also pleased to be recognizing Scott’s notable contributions to the company and steady leadership over nearly a decade with this expanded ownership of the critical business affairs function around ‘The Walking Dead’ universe, which is expanding in meaningful ways for our company, our creative partners and millions of fans around the world.”

Gomez will shepherd the team that negotiates original programming agreements for the brands under his purview, including deals for writers, producers, directors and actors, plus deals with outside stdios and streamers.

Additionally, Scott Stein — who has been with AMC since 2012 — is being promoted to executive business director of the growing “The Walking Dead” franchise, which the company sees as a key creative priority. Prior to AMC, Stein headed BA an operations at Harpo Films, and had previously served as a TV attorney at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris

Bernstein Trattner & Klein, representing writer-producers, actors, directors and production company clients. Stein reports to Gomez.