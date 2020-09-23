AMC Networks Promotes Carrie Gillogly and Emma Miller to Co-Heads of Scripted

AMC has found the two execs to lead its scripted efforts going forward.

The company has promoted Carrie Gillogly and Emma Miller, both whom have been longterm development executives at AMC, to new roles as co-heads of scripted series. Gillogly will also serve as SVP of scripted programming, with Miller in the equivalent role on the development side.

They will both be based out of Los Angeles and reported to Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios. News of their appointment comes in the wake of Sarah Barnett’s departure from her role at the top of AMC Networks. McDermott has been taking a lead role in content for the entertainment group since Barnett’s departure in late July.

“Carrie and Emma have made tremendous contributions to AMC programming and have been central to many of our acclaimed shows,” said McDermott “They are each exceptional creative talents and we look forward to their continued success in bringing powerful storytellers to our networks and developing fresh, impactful programs that resonate with audiences around the world.”

Gillogly was the first of the two to join the company in 2012, and has since overseen multiple series including “Into The Badlands,” “The Terror,” “The Son,” and Jason Segel’s “Dispatches From Elsewhere.” Miller joined AMC in 2014, and per the network has been a key architect behind series like “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Hell on Wheels,” “The Son,” “NOS4A2,” and the upcoming anthology series “Soulmates,” and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.”

The AMC programming team under McDermott is now more solidified, as the two lates additions join Ben Davis, EVP of scripted programming for AMC Studios and the Entertainment Group, Allie Moore, VP of scripted programming at both entities, Kristin Jones, EVP of international programming and programming innovation, and Marco Bresaz, SVP of non-fiction and alternative programming.