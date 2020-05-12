AMC Networks Adds Barbara Kalosieh, Jon Sichel to Distribution Team

AMC Networks announced Tuesday that Jon Sichel has joined the company as executive vice president of distribution sales and strategy, and Barbara Kalosieh has joined as senior vice president of distribution.

Sichel will report to Joshua Reader, president of distribution and development, and Kalosieh will report to Sichel.

“I’m thrilled to welcome these two leaders to our company and to our Distribution team,” Reader said. “They both bring a wealth of experience and an ability to think creatively and with an emphasis on the new opportunities that exist and continue to evolve for a world class creator of original content. At a time when it is more important than ever to employ a facile and broad-minded approach to our core distribution relationships, Jon and Barbara each bring their own unique, comprehensive and growth-oriented skills and clear records of success to this key area of our business.”

In his role, Sichel will lead the AMC Networks distribution team in the strategy, negotiation and management of the company’s relationships with key distribution partners including cable and telco companies and virtual MVPDs.

He joins AMC Networks from Discovery, where he was general manager of content acquisitions and operations for the company’s lifestyle and entertainment brands. In that role, he managed the strategy, negotiation, and overall business and legal affairs of global content acquisition, commissioning, on-screen talent and advertising and other content partnerships for the linear and digital lifestyle platforms.

Prior to his role at Discovery, he was at Scripps Networks Interactive and the Travel Channel, where his positions included managing director for Scripps in Europe, Middle East and Africa, responsible for the growth of the company’s brands across these regions and general manager of the Travel Channel. He also was a member of the transition teams from Travel Channel to Scripps and Scripps to Discovery.

Kalosieh will oversee all aspects of AMC Networks relationships with affiliate partners. She most recently held senior roles at GoNoodle, Inc. and Discovery Education, but spent the majority of her career in several senior management positions at Scripps Networks Interactive.

In her last role at Scripps, she served as senior vice president of content distribution and oversaw network distribution partnerships with content platform providers for Scripps Networks’ lifestyle media brands – HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and Great American Country.

She also served on the company’s diversity council, supported certain aspects of the company’s business development activities, and was a senior member of the distribution leadership team.