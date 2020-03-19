×

AMC Networks Taps Dan McDermott as Original Programming Chief

WarnerMedia's David Beck Named Head of Programming Strategy and Operations

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Beck Dan McDermott
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC

TV veteran Dan McDermott has been named president of original programming for AMC Networks.

McDermott fills some of the void left by the departure last August of David Madden, who was president of programming under Sarah Barnett, who oversees most of AMC Networks’ channels as president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. McDermott will also serve as co-president of AMC Studios alongside Stefan Reinhardt.

On the business side, AMC Networks has recruited WarnerMedia alum David Beck to serve as executive VP and head of programming strategy and business operations. McDermott and Beck report to Barnett, who runs AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and BBC America.

“These two outstanding leaders arrive as we reshape our company to put our passionate audiences and premium content at the heart of our operations,” Barnett said. “Nobody can thrive today in our fast-moving industry without a nimble structure and exceptional teams led by outstanding people, that’s what we’re building at AMC Networks.”

McDermott comes to AMC Networks after most recently heading a joint programming venture of Lionsgate and BBC Studios. He’s worked as a film and TV writer and producer. He previously headed Di Bonaventura Pictures Television and was the original leader of DreamWorks Television, where he shepherded shows such as NBC’s “Freaks and Geeks” and ABC’s “Spin City.”

Beck will lead the entertainment group’s linear and digital programming strategies, including the AMC Premiere commercial free subscription offering. He spent the past four years with Turner as chief strategy and chief ventures officer for TNT and TBS. Before that he led Brave Ventures, a media and tech advisory and investment firm.

(Pictured: David Beck, Dan McDermott)

More TV

  • Aaron Paul Westworld BTS

    Aaron Paul Explains Why He Likes That His 'Westworld' Character Is So 'Messy'

    When Aaron Paul joined HBO’s “Westworld” for its third season, which premiered March 15, he was a “crazy fan” of the show. But executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan “Jonah” Nolan didn’t ask him to play one of the show’s sentient robots rebelling against humanity. Instead, he portrays a human named Caleb, a military veteran [...]

  • Bob Dylan

    Josh Wakely, Warren Littlefield to Shop TV Drama Based on Bob Dylan's Music Catalog

    For four years, Josh Wakely has been prepping a television project that many writers would kill to work on. Now the TV and music-video vet has one of the industry’s foremost producers backing him. Warren Littlefield has signed on to serve as executive producer for “Time out of Mind,” a gritty drama series that would [...]

  • Kylie JennerVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Kylie Jenner Can Urge Gen Z to Take Coronavirus Seriously, Surgeon General Says

    Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is urging Kylie Jenner to use her clout to help emphasize the seriousness of coronavirus to young people. “We need to get our social media influencers out there in helping folks understand that this is serious. This is absolutely serious. People are dying,” Adams said Thursday on “Good Morning America.” [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    Coronavirus Pandemic Derails Broadcast Staffing Season

    Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s broadcast staffing season is all but over before it began. Most of the shows in contention for series pickups for the 2020-2021 season, and even those that had already been ordered to series, had shot virtually nothing before the major studios and networks began shutting productions down [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad