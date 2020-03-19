AMC Networks Taps Dan McDermott as Original Programming Chief

TV veteran Dan McDermott has been named president of original programming for AMC Networks.

McDermott fills some of the void left by the departure last August of David Madden, who was president of programming under Sarah Barnett, who oversees most of AMC Networks’ channels as president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. McDermott will also serve as co-president of AMC Studios alongside Stefan Reinhardt.

On the business side, AMC Networks has recruited WarnerMedia alum David Beck to serve as executive VP and head of programming strategy and business operations. McDermott and Beck report to Barnett, who runs AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and BBC America.

“These two outstanding leaders arrive as we reshape our company to put our passionate audiences and premium content at the heart of our operations,” Barnett said. “Nobody can thrive today in our fast-moving industry without a nimble structure and exceptional teams led by outstanding people, that’s what we’re building at AMC Networks.”

McDermott comes to AMC Networks after most recently heading a joint programming venture of Lionsgate and BBC Studios. He’s worked as a film and TV writer and producer. He previously headed Di Bonaventura Pictures Television and was the original leader of DreamWorks Television, where he shepherded shows such as NBC’s “Freaks and Geeks” and ABC’s “Spin City.”

Beck will lead the entertainment group’s linear and digital programming strategies, including the AMC Premiere commercial free subscription offering. He spent the past four years with Turner as chief strategy and chief ventures officer for TNT and TBS. Before that he led Brave Ventures, a media and tech advisory and investment firm.

(Pictured: David Beck, Dan McDermott)