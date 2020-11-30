AMC Networks Hires Aisha Thomas-Petit as Company’s First Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

AMC Networks has appointed its first ever chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

The company has hired Aisha Thomas-Petit in the new role, which will see her look to build on the AMC’s current diveristy, equity and inclusion foundation.

Thomas-Petit will play an integral role in developing and retaining a diverse and inclusive community of talent within the company’s workforce, as well as behind the camera and on-screen.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are more than business imperatives that spur creativity and drive innovation; they are at the heart of who we aspire to be and are interwoven into the very fabric of the company,” said Josh Sapan, AMC Networks president and CEO. “Aisha’s successful track record and passion for integrating business strategy and diverse talent management to drive growth is a great fit for our company, particularly as we continue to shift our business to become more digitally focused. This role will bring a new level of focus integral to our evolution and we look forward to Aisha’s leadership and partnership as we continue to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture in our workplace and in the stories we tell.”

Thomas-Petit joins AMC Networks from ADP where she was head of diversity, inclusion and corporate social responsibility. Previously, she spent over seven years at Barclays Capital, where she ultimately became the HR director for global operations.

“AMC Networks and its portfolio of respected entertainment brands has a long history of bringing audiences new stories that surprise and delight,” said Thomas-Petit. “I am proud to join the company’s leadership team and look forward to building on AMC Networks’ commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace and to being a home for authentic stories that resonate; stories created in an inclusive environment that reflect the rich diversity of our audiences.”