×

AMC Picks Up Animated Drama ‘Pantheon’ With Two-Season Order

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMC Network Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC

AMC has greenlit the animated drama “Pantheon,” with the cabler giving the series a two-season order.

The one-hour show is based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud.

This marks the first animated series AMC has ever ordered. The first season will consist of eight episodes and focus on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online.

The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI”, but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

Craig Silverstein will serve as the writer and showrunner, with Liu serving as a consulting producer. Titmouse will provide the animation, with AMC Studios producing. SIlverstein is no stranger to AMC, having previously created the historical drama “Turn: Washington’s Spies” for the network

“‘Pantheon’ is an entertaining and provocative series about personal relationships and what happens to them when the boundary of life is removed from the human condition,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “And we’re looking to push other boundaries here too, in making an animated drama that aims to be every bit as moving, immersive and visceral as any premium, live-action scripted series. We are fortunate to have incredible source material from Ken Liu, one of the most celebrated science fiction writers at work today, and we are delighted to once again be working with Craig Silverstein. Both of these writers know how to weave the intimate and the epic into a powerful tale.”

This is not the first time AMC has given out a two-season order for a show. The network has previously stated that the new upcoming “Walking Dead” series, “World Beyond,” will run for two seasons. AMC is also prepping the two-season event series “61st Street” starring Courtney B. Vance from showrunner and executive producer Peter Moffat as well as executive producer Michael B. Jordan.

More TV

  • Mark Wahlberg'Spenser Confidential' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Mark Wahlberg Docuseries 'Wahl Street' Ordered at HBO Max

    Mark Wahlberg is making an HBO Max docuseries about, well, himself. The nascent streamer has issued an 8-episode series order for “Wahl Street,” which will follow Wahlberg as he juggles his acting schedule with growing his business empire. News of the show comes less than a week after the release of Wahlberg’s latest action-comedy feature [...]

  • AMC Network Logo

    AMC Picks Up Animated Drama 'Pantheon' With Two-Season Order

    AMC has greenlit the animated drama “Pantheon,” with the cabler giving the series a two-season order. The one-hour show is based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud. This marks the first animated series AMC has ever ordered. The first season will consist [...]

  • stream march madness 2019 online free

    WarnerMedia, CBS Hope NCAA March Madness Goes On

    In a year when everything seems topsy-turvy, the two media companies that broadcast one of the nation’s favorite sporting events are hoping their work on it will proceed as normal. The top executives overseeing CBS Sports’ and Turner Sports’ annual telecast of the NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball college championship said Tuesday that they were [...]

  • An empty grocery store at the

    Italy's Film and TV Industry Forges Onwards Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

    Italy late on Monday became the first European country to go into lockdown mode to counter the spread of a coronavirus outbreak that has caused cinemas to be shuttered and production to stop. But the country’s film and TV industry has not hit the pause button. Right after Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte in a [...]

  • Meaghan Rath Hawaii Five-O

    Meaghan Rath Joins CBS Comedy Pilot 'Jury Duty'

    Meaghan Rath has been cast in the CBS comedy pilot “Jury Duty.” She joins previously announced cast member Jack Cutmore-Scott, with whom she previously worked on the Fox comedy series “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life.” The two began dating after working together on that show and are set to be married in May. “Jury [...]

  • Seth Meyers, Rachele Lynn NBC Pilot

    Seth Meyers, Rachele Lynn NBC Pilot 'Crazy For You' Casts Four

    NBC’s Rachele Lynn and Seth Meyers pilot “Crazy For You” has found its cast. The single-camera comedy has tapped Shelley Hennig as the main character, as well as Alice Lee, Tiana Okoye and Nick Cafero in series regular roles. “Crazy For You” revolves around Daisy (Hennig) who, with her life stalling, re-enters the dating scene [...]

  • Andy Garcia

    Andy Garcia Joins ABC Drama Pilot 'Rebel'

    Andy Garcia has signed on for a main role in the ABC drama pilot “Rebel,” Variety has learned. He joins previously announced series lead Katey Sagal and cast members John Corbett, James Lesure, Ariela Barer, and Tamala Jones. Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, the show centers around Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue collar [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad