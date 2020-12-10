‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ Gets Extended Order on Peacock Into 2021

Amber Ruffin’s late-night reign will extend into the new year.

NBC’s streaming service Peacock has ordered 10 additional episodes of “The Amber Ruffin Show,” set for release in January. The show has two installments remaining on its original 10-episode order, which will debut on Dec. 11 and 18.

The late night show will return after the holidays with new episodes dropping every Friday, starting Jan. 8.

“We are thrilled to get the chance to bring you more episodes, because each episode is a new opportunity to have another margarita,” said Ruffin.

Ruffin, a writer and performer on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” debuted her own show on Peacock in September. The half-hour weekly series features the host discussing news of the week with both seriousness and nonsense. Ruffin also plays off of narrator Tarik Davis and often hosts the show in her signature evening gowns.

Ruffin also wrote and performed on Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” and was a regular narrator on “Drunk History.” In her early career, she performed at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam, the iO Theater and the Second City in Chicago. Ruffin was also a writer and performer for the 2018 and 2019 Golden Globe Awards and has written for the series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

“The Amber Ruffin Show” is produced by Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions. Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker and Ruffin executive produce the series. Late-night veteran Hagel serves as head writer, leading a room of writers Demi Adejuyigbe, Shantira Jackson and Dewayne Perkins.

